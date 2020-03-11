William Carey University at Baton Rouge General held commencement exercises Feb. 21 for its inaugural class of bachelor’s degree nursing graduates.
Two graduates received special awards during the ceremony at Jefferson Baptist Church. Elizabeth Guidry, of Church Point, received the Nightingale Scholar Award. April King, of Baton Rouge, received the Nurse Crusader Award. Karen Lyon, executive director of the Louisiana State Board of Nursing, was the commencement speaker.
The nursing program accepted its first students in fall 2018. Located at Baton Rouge General Medical Center, the curriculum enables students to earn a bachelor of science degree in nursing in 18 months.
Area nursing graduates shared their next steps.
Catherine Wilson, of Baton Rouge, earned a bachelor’s degree in health care administration before entering the nursing program. “I plan to work as an RN in an oncology unit and gain the acute-care experience to tailor my future as, possibly, an administrator or a nurse practitioner," she said. "This will allow me to use both degrees and open doors professionally.”
Sammi O’Neal Mack, of Albany, said, “My game plan was never nursing, but after 15 major changes and no degree to show for it, I figured nursing school was a great way for me to get in, get out, and get my career started. Today I am grateful for nursing because while I love the ever-changing medical field and the growth and challenges that come along with it, I get to experience those things while holding someone’s hand in their greatest time of need.
Kaelin Martin Lambert, of St. Amant, said, “My goal is to work in an emergency room as a nurse and then go back to school to get my nurse practitioner degree. I have recently accepted a full-time position at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center as an emergency department nurse. I enjoy bringing joy to patients and seeing their progression to wellness.”
Elizabeth Guidry, of Church Point, said “I have accepted a job as a registered nurse in the Emergency Department at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. I plan on working as an RN for three to five years before returning to school to become an APRN, an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, or a flight nurse. I believe graduating with my BSN puts me ahead of the game in the future and gives me a solid base to begin my nursing career.”
Allison Smith, of Lafayette, said, “I plan to work as a nurse in a NICU, a neonatal intensive care unit, and gain knowledge in the field to return to school to become a nurse practitioner. I'm excited about my future and can't wait to make a difference in healthcare.”
For more about the WCU at Baton Rouge General campus, call (225) 953-7017 or visit www.wmcarey.edu/nursing.