BATON ROUGE — LSU recognized 1,986 graduates at the university’s 300th commencement exercises Dec. 20.
There were 126 honor graduates recognized during the ceremonies for having high GPAs, and they received magna cum laude, summa cum laude and cum laude honors. Included among the honor graduates were 34 University Medal recipients who graduated with the highest GPAs in the class.
The LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College graduated four students who earned college honors: Giselle Amelie Doucet, of Baton Rouge, who earned degrees in French and biological sciences; Dwayne N. Hinton Jr., of Baton Rouge, who earned degrees in anthropology, mass communication and interdisciplinary studies; Athena Loren Lindsay, of Huntsville, Alabama, who earned a degree in biological engineering; and Chelsea Sungmee Romph, of Shreveport, who earned a degree in natural resource ecology and management. These students participated in a specific honors program, and successfully completed and defended an undergraduate thesis.
Four graduates earned the engaged citizens distinction, administered by the Center for Community Engagement, Learning & Leadership in partnership with LSU Campus Life. This distinction seeks to support and recognize the accomplishments of undergraduate students who engage significantly with their communities to address critical community issues. The recipients — Maryn Cavalier, of Baton Rouge; RaeDiance Fuller, of Baton Rouge; Layah Khalif, of Milton, Georgia.; Dynasti Hamilton, of Baton Rouge — have a proven track record of service through coursework, long-term volunteering and community action.
University Medalists from the area include:
E. J. Ourso College of Business: Daniel Grant Gunn, Baton Rouge; Carly R. Kimbrough, Baton Rouge; Sean Krieg, Baton Rouge; Haley Parker Naebig, Baton Rouge; and Jeffrey Simon, Gonzales
College of Engineering: Joshua A. Duke, Baton Rouge; and Laura Alexandra Moldovan, Baton Rouge
College of Human Sciences & Education: Kathryn Delaney Cook, Baton Rouge
College of Humanities & Social Sciences: Hope C. Burnett, Baton Rouge; Giselle Amelie Doucet, Baton Rouge; Madison Brooke Gaines, Prairieville; Robert Joseph Jones III, Walker; Matthew Liptak, Walker; and Lauren Victoria Vidrine, Baton Rouge
College of Science: Jonathan R. Cangelosi, Baton Rouge
Manship School of Mass Communication: Nicole A. Jones, Baton Rouge; and Amie Martinez, Baton Rouge
Area honor graduates include:
Livingston Parish
Albany: Victoria Alise Landry, cum laude
Denham Springs: Deion Alexander Banta, magna cum laude; and William Timbes Hardy, summa cum laude
Walker: Aubrey Nicole Farriel, summa cum laude; and Matthew Alan Liptak, summa cum laude
Watson: Robert Joseph Jones III, summa cum laude
Tangipahoa Parish
Hammond: Brady Anthony Portier, magna cum laude; and Parker D. Vaughan, cum laude