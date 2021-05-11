Summer camps are here
Lots of summer activities are being announced. Here are a few from the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, but many more are on the books. Watch on Facebook or other listings for your favorite events.
Children’s Summer Art Classes for grades second through sixth taught by Kerry Curtin. Class is 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 28-30 and July 1 at South Live Oak Elementary School. Fee is $45 or $40 for arts council members. Students will focus on the elements of art and the principles of design as they create drawings and paintings using images of summer as subject-matter. Exercises using pencil, charcoal, pastels and watercolor will be completed during the sessions. Call Curtin at (225) 954-2700 to enroll. Pay at www.artslivingston.org or at the first class meeting.
Kids Collage Workshop for kids 4 years and up taught by Shelly Frederick from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., May 22 at the Arts Council Gallery. Register by May 19. (Students 4 and 5 years old must accompanied by adult.) No experience necessary as students explore shapes and color theory using a variety of papers to create a summer collage design. All supplies included. Scissors will be used. $10 class fee.
Summer Decorative Painting Workshop, no experience necessary. Shelly Frederick will teach basic acrylic painting techniques as students paint their choice of a summer door hanger design at the Arts Council Gallery. All supplies included. $35 class fee. Painting kits also available. Choice of dates: May 18 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., register by Friday, May 14; or May 23 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., register by May 20.
Remember, social distancing is in place and masks are required for some classes. Places are limited, so register early. For information or to sign up, visit www.artslivingston.org and select book a class or call (225) 664-1168.
Photographic art on display
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a photography exhibit through June 26. Photographers will include juried photography members of the council and the Parish Photography League. The opening reception is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. For information, visit www.artslivingston.org or contact (225) 664-1168 or info@artslivingston.org.
First responder fundraiser
A fundraiser being held by the Fire Department Volunteer Fund will offer jambalaya or pastalaya with two sides and bread from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 20 at 9760 Florida Blvd., Walker. Preorders are preferred. Drive-ups are welcome. Make checks payable to Fire Department Volunteer Fund or pay through Venmo (FDVolunteerfund). If using Venmo, specify jambalaya or pastalaya and your phone number. Delivery may be possible for orders of more than 15; call (225) 664-7123 to ask about that or other questions.
Golf fundraiser set for May 22
The Denham Springs Athletic Association Golf Classic is May 22 at Greystone Golf and Country Club. For those who don't want to play, hole sponsorships are $100 and can be a business, family or in memory of. A silent auction is planned. Items include a private deer hunt, beach vacation, basketball skills training sessions, official Denham Springs High School helmet and more. Entry forms are on Facebook www.facebook.com/dsathleticassosciation. For information, contact julie.jacobsen@lpsb.org.
Visit the USS Kidd with library pass
The Livingston Parish Library cardholders are able to check out free passes to visit Baton Rouge’s destroyer and Louisiana Veterans Museum. USS KIDD Culture Passes allow a family of up to four — two adults and two children or one adult and three children — to tour the naval ship. Passes can be borrowed from any of the library’s five branches for up to one week; however, passes cannot be reserved in advance or renewed.