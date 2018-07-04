LIVINGSTON — The traditional classroom image of desks neatly lined in rows may soon become something of the past in Livingston Parish.
That’s because more teachers across the district are incorporating creative learning spaces with flexible seating in their classrooms to more effectively increase student focus, collaboration and learning.
“We began this initiative in earnest this year at some of our elementary schools, where traditional student desks were replaced with flexible seating options. Students were given the choice to do their work while standing at tall desks, sitting in small groups on the floor or in low seats, and even sitting at round tables on bouncy balls. The results of the new classroom configurations have been overwhelmingly positive. Students are more comfortable, more engaged and more focused on their tasks,” Assistant Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
“As word has spread, more and more of our principals and teachers want this classroom structure utilized on their campuses,” Murphy said. “To help accommodate these transitions, the district has offered workshops for our teachers and provided some furnishings.”
Instructional Technology Facilitator Nikki Lavergne said Learning Spaces workshops offered during the school year maxed out quickly, prompting the district to schedule more for the summer. Those too, were so popular that extra sessions had to be added.
“These teachers are coming to class on their own time to collaborate and learn best practices of how to better structure their classroom settings,” Lavergne said.
Technology Coordinator Lynn Kennedy said it's rewarding to see teachers get excited about this initiative. "They clearly recognize this is a practical way to produce so many positives in the classroom.”
Kennedy said teachers are also incorporating additional technology tools that are proven to make learning spaces even more productive.
Lavergne said the workshops demonstrate seating options and affordable ways to create learning spaces. Teachers work together to redesign their classrooms, and they explore learning strategies that incorporate the new classroom configurations and technology tools into their lesson plans.