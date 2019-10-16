HAMMOND — Interventional Radiologist Laura Leonards, M.D., has joined North Oaks Imaging Associates, 15790 Paul Vega, M.D., Drive, Hammond.
Leonards comes to North Oaks after completing a fellowship in Vascular and Interventional Radiology through MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
She earned her medical degree at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, where she also completed an internship in internal medicine. She also completed a residency in diagnostic radiology through the University of California at Los Angeles, where she served as chief resident.
Professionally, she belongs to the Radiological Society of America and the Society of Interventional Radiology.
Interventional radiologists use minimally invasive image-guided procedures to diagnose and treat diseases in nearly every organ system. In addition to aiding in diagnosis, these specialists can identify and correct vascular diseases. They also can deliver cancer treatments directly to tumors.