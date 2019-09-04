The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce has announced the speaker lineup for its third annual Women’s Leadership Event.
The event is set for 11 a.m. Sept. 20 in Denham Springs.
Speakers are:
- Wendy Rodrigue, award-winning public speaker, author, art historian and widow of artist George Rodrigue, will be headlining the event. Included in her presentation is an exhibit from the “Blue Dog” archives.
- Mari Ann Callais, of Hammond, is a member of The Catalyst Agency Speakers Team.
- Retired Judge Zoey Waguespack will share her story of becoming a 21st Judicial District judge.
The event includes a women’s miniexpo, where seven vendors will engage attendees with the latest information in their respective fields, specific to women’s issues. Announcement of the Livingston Parish Women’s Leadership Awards is on the agenda.
For more information, contact the Livingston Parish Chamber at (225) 665-8155 or visit livingstonparishchamber.org.