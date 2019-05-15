Southern University held its Spring 2019 Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 10, at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The SUBR Spring 2019 Class includes 400 undergraduate degree candidates and 136 candidates for graduate degrees.
Omar J. Dorsey, a classically trained actor, gave the commencement address. He stars as Hollywood Desonier in Oprah Winfrey Network’s “Queen Sugar,” a dramatic television series created, directed and executive produced by Ava DuVernay alongside Winfrey. The series is based on the novel by Natalie Baszile. Dorsey won a Best Supporting Actor award at the 2018 Black Reel awards for his portrayal.
The university released its candidates for degrees for the Spring and Summer semesters.
GRADUATE SCHOOL CANDIDATES FOR DEGREES
Spring & Summer 2019
DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY
Science and Mathematics Education
Ingrid Lorelei Jomento Cruz: Baton Rouge; Dissertation Title, Impact of Educational Robotics in Promoting Critical Thinking Skills of Middle School Students
Valerie Louise Epps: Baton Rouge; Dissertation Title: A Study of the Effects of Differentiated Instructional Strategies with Rigor on Below Average Student Achievement in the Algebra II Classroom and their Attitudes Toward Mathematics
John Allen Jenkins: Baton Rouge; Dissertation Title: An Analysis of Athletics, African-American Male Students, and STEM Academic Achievement in At-Risk Public High Schools
Gregory Louis Thompson: Baker; Dissertation Title: A Comparison of Laboratory Experiments and Traditional Lecturing as an Introductory Method in Physics
Public Policy
Teaway Zehyoue Collins: Denham Springs; Dissertation Title: A Case Study of the Impact of Civil War on the Economic Development of Liberia
Ucheoma Nwagbara: Baton Rouge; Dissertation Title: Investigating the Relationship Between Health and Economic Growth in Africa 1960-2015
Urban Forestry
Ansel TraMaine Rankins: Baton Rouge; Dissertation Title: Impacts of Cyclic Flooding on Three Urban Tree Species at Different CO2 Settings
Betty Stewart Johnson-Whicker: Baton Rouge; Dissertation Title: Assessment of North Baton Rouge School Teacher’s Receptiveness to Integrating Urban Forestry Education Components into Teaching Curriculum and Practice
East Baton Route Parish
MASTER OF ARTS
Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Baton Rouge: Brittany Marie Allen, Keiquantyana K.J. Bibbins, Espranda Francois, Arteikia Oceianna Harrell, Detrica Shropshire Freeman, LaResha Shonea’ Gilmore, Nedra Patrice Joseph, Lakeith Tawain Lewis and Danielle Rebecca Russell.
MASTER OF ART IN TEACHING
Baton Rouge: Janae N. Babineaux
SOCIAL SCIENCES
History
Baton Rouge: Brooklin Alaine Baker and Jessica Bintu Marie Lawal
Baker: LaKeisha Ronté Turner
MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
Baton Rouge: Sydney L. Andrews, Erica Byrd Williams, Desmond Demond Chase, Christopher Ray Hilliard, Morgan Chelsey Harden Hilliard, La’Quintha Monet Newman, Kentavius Mikale Preston, Jualea Hernandez Smith, Jaymeon Roshawn Thomas, Quitney Raynard Toussaint, Darius Jashawn Vaughan, Setarah Jenae Washington and Gideon Woodson-Levey
MASTER OF EDUCATION
Educational Leadership
Baton Rouge: Kenneth Adrian Dangerfield, Anthony Gerald Jones, Dadrius Cordell Lanus, Ladetrick Denise Provo, Alann Wicker and Clydeisha Tion Wyatt
MASTER OF ENGINEERING
Greenwell Springs: John Zachary Parker
Zachary: Joshua Rashaud Simms
MASTER OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION
Baton Rouge: Obinna Stanley Adimorah, Briana Keishon Augustus, Eunice Elaine Bethley, Raenesha Je’Nee Green, Joseph Jones, Brittany Noelle Roberson, Courtney Cierra Walker and Darrell Keith Cummings Jr.,
EXECUTIVE MASTER OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION
Baton Rouge: Cristal Rayshall Allen
MASTER OF SCIENCE
Biology
Baton Rouge: Italy Jermaine Hayes and Myron Alexander Holden
Computer Science
Baton Rouge: Sreethika Reddy Aerva, Katohoua God’s Will Bobuin, Rohit Varma Dandu and Mylan B. Williams
Criminal Justice
Baton Rouge: Travis R. Bonaventure, James Lamar Clark, DeNay R. Hawkins, India L. John, DaQuwan La’Trentin Mark and Shamaya Tashi Stewart
Zachary: LaDetha Michelle Gilmore McKneely and Laisha Nicole Webb
EXECUTIVE MASTER IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Baton Rouge: Jo-nay M. Brown, Shandrolette Burrell and Casey Nicole Semien
Baker: Falysia Channel Tate Kilbourne
Mathematics and Physics
Zachary: Ashton Tracy Gauff
MASTER OF SCIENCE IN NURSING
Speech-Language Pathology
Baton Rouge: Crystal Ann Briseno, Shauntel Dawn Saunders, Maria Christie Sebastien, Eboni Nicole Thompson and Cecily Cymone Williams
Zachary: Laticia Kenyotta Johnson
Urban Forestry
Baton Rouge: Stephanie M. Elwood
Candidates for degrees
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
Agricultural Sciences
Baton Rouge: Cameron A. Ford, Dorothy M. Gathers and Tamisha l. Molden
FAMILY AND CONSUMER SCIENCE
Baton Rouge: Brandi Gunn, Jordan D. Johnson and Dynisha D. Miller
Baker: Riyon A. Jack, Baker and Joshua A. Mulder
Greenwell Springs: Donna L. Russell
Jackson: Caleah A. Watts
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN URBAN FORESTRY
Zachary: Cornelius O. Jackson
Baton Rouge: Chyanna T. Mcgee
COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ACCOUNTING
Baton Rouge: Terrica S. Clark, Dineshia A. Coleman, David A. Dubriel, Angel S. Fieldings, Mykeyah J. Grafton, Jala D. Gray, Khaliyah D. Keller, Bobby F. Smith, Kayla S. Thomas and Chassitty J. Williams
Central: Jonathan B. Chemin
Zachary: Shandrika B. Jones
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
Baton Rouge: Christian P. Cummings, Brittney Lea, Jared T. Menson, Darrell Hardnett, Tyra T. Paul, Daelon J. Richardson, Kierra D. Smith and Isreal Wilson
Zachary: Joshua D. Douglas and Paris J. Rogers
Baker: Carldrick N. Slaughter and Kimberly D. Knighton
Jackson: Destiny A. Wilson
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MARKETING
Baton Rouge: Chrystal S. Douglas and Carldrick N. Slaughter
Greenwell Springs: Justin Jemison
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDIES
BACHELOR OF ARTS
English
Baton Rouge: Jacqueline J. Morgan and Roland Stewart
BACHELOR OF ARTS IN MASS COMMUNICATION
Baton Rouge: Charnelle L. Casma, D’Mari D. Harding, Anthony B. Kenney, Lionel Lee, Destini N. Prevo, Darren E. Smith, Ja’mesia L. Stewart and Brandon R. Tucker
Greenwell Springs: Cameron M. Fontenot
Baker: Christina B. White
Hammond: Kendal J. Dykes
BACHELOR OF INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDIES
Baton Rouge: Jami J. Anderson, Donyel R. Banks, Tiara A. Berry, John J. Bryant, Ariel B. Burrell, Lashoen S. Grant, Maiya C. Harris, Jametrice J. Johnson, Delana Matthews, Kaylyn R. Mills, Kyler R. McKee, Brittney T. Porter, Tashika N. Sellers, Tandrea R. Shamblin, Tayllor D. Smith, Grayln G. Tate, Whitney R. Webster, Torrie V. Williams and Carla R. Wooten
Baker: Shenese Thomas
Zachary: Darryl W. Honore,
BACHELOR OF MUSIC
Baton Rouge: Stephen J. Byrd and Brandon E. Smith
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ELEMENTARY EDUCATION
Baton Rouge: Erika D. Griffin, Dionne F. Jones and Victor L. McNeely
Baker: Keirsten M. Smith
COLLEGE OF NURSING AND ALLIED HEALTH
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
Rehabilitation Services
Baton Rouge: Autumn L. Ford, Andrea J. Johnson and Cosette A. Richard
Baker: Briana M. Jarreau
Zachary: Breanna R. Hulbert
Therapeutic Recreation & Leisure Studies
Baton Rouge: Essella A. Holland and Aaliyah P. Roberts
Baker: Lauren V. Kight
Jackson: Chiandria L. Ferguson
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN NURSING
Baton Rouge: Trinidee L. Carter, Alison B. Chi, Latrina S. Gibson, Sharmetra A. Henderson, Jason E. Ivey, Nicole M. LaRue, Shanona Y. Mccelos, Jhaelyn N. Misher, Crystal R. Mitchell, Summekia Nichols, Taylor M. Square, Tyquinsia F. Stewart, Jasmine M. Sylve, Ashley N. Torres, Melanie R. Walker, Myya Wallace, Alyssa L. Perry, Blaize Preston and Brianna E. Wright
Zachary: Irvin A. Arellano, Lezlie B. Celestine, Portland S. Coleman and Donesha L. O’Conner
Baker: Kimberly N. McKnight
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN SPEECH PATHOLOGY AND AUDIOLOGY
Zachary: Kayla V. Peterson
COLLEGE OF SCIENCES AND ENGINEERING
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
Biology
Baton Rouge: Ka’Harris S. Bradford, Brianne C. Hilliard and Arianna A. Lambert
Chemistry
Baker: DeSean I. Franklin
Baton Rouge: Tiara A. Johnson, Oscar McClain and Jalilah M. Muhammad
Mathematics and Physics
Baton Rouge: Sageda R. Mason
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN COMPUTER SCIENCE
Baton Rouge: Jarrel Livous and Denika L. Maiden
Zachary: Gregory J. Richard and Latorious D. Spurlock
Baker: Eugena L. Williams and Marqus Woods
Jackson: David Deloach
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CIVIL AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING
Baton Rouge: Calesia R. Anderson and Pierre Sherrard
Zachary: Marc A. Clark and Shontel R. Sims
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY
Baton Rouge: Kendrick D. Hogan and Caitlin A. Johnson
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
Baton Rouge: Vance C. Adams, Elijah G. Adeoye, Dennis C. Craig, Kayura L. Jones, Nicholas A. Jones and Jaylen J. Scott
Slaughter: Keltrin K. Burrell II
Denham Springs: D’Antonio M. Daigre
NELSON MANDELA COLLEGE OF GOVERNMENT AND SOCIAL SCIENCE
BACHELOR OF ARTS
History
Baton Rouge: Taylor Clark, Donald L. Jones and Jeremy I. Nettles
Political Science
Baton Rouge: Ashley N. Age and Malik T. Smith
Zachary: Torrie K. Johnson
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
Psychology
Baton Rouge: Quinetta E. Ardoin, Breanna G. Green, Glennisha J. Howard, Minica A. Knox, Danielle R. Mitchell, Bayley L. Neubauer, Christopher J. Pitts and Louise Vincent
Zachary: Tiffani B. Henderson
Sociology
Baton Rouge: Lacey Carney, Tejuana D. Chambers, Gloria D. Jones, Tyanna D. Paul, Yvonne M. Roberson and Anthony R. Rosezine
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Baton Rouge: Jai O. Adams, LaShona L. Alexander, Elexa A. Allen, Brittany T. Boatner, Charles E. Causey, Le’Trell Duncan, Benjamin L. Harris, Kimmiko K. Henry, Nikeya Z. Johnson, Chloe L. Preston, India A. Price, Crystal Robertson, Montrea R. Signater, Chacity C. Simmons, Darshae L. Tate and Vionca N. Wells
Greenwell Springs: Kourtney T. Jackson
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN SOCIAL WORK
Baton Rouge: Rocquelle N. Aguillard, Latoya M. Decuir, Jessica Dennis, Kimberly D. Henderson, Joi A. Legard and Israel A. Moore
Zachary: Eboni D. Clay
DOLORES MARGARET RICHARD SPIKES
HONORS COLLEGE
Melody Byrd: B.S. in Marketing
Alison Chi: B.S. in Nursing
Simone Garrett: B.S. in Chemistry
Desirae George-McCool: B.S. in Biology
Tyler Henderson: B.S. in Computer Science
Troi Jefferson: B.S. in Psychology
Oscar McClain: B.S. in Chemistry
Jennay Mitchell: B.S. in Nursing
Jalilah Muhammad: B.S. in Chemistry
Victoria Price: B.S. in Biology
Joneisha Smith: B.S. in Nursing
Jovanie Smith: B.S. in Computer Science
Taija Stoner-Harris: B.S. in Chemistry
Eric Thompson Jr.: B.S. in Civil Engineering
Ashley Torres: B.S. in Nursing
Melanie Walker: B.S. in Nursing