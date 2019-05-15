Southern University held its Spring 2019 Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 10, at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

The SUBR Spring 2019 Class includes 400 undergraduate degree candidates and 136 candidates for graduate degrees.

Omar J. Dorsey, a classically trained actor, gave the commencement address. He stars as Hollywood Desonier in Oprah Winfrey Network’s “Queen Sugar,” a dramatic television series created, directed and executive produced by Ava DuVernay alongside Winfrey. The series is based on the novel by Natalie Baszile. Dorsey won a Best Supporting Actor award at the 2018 Black Reel awards for his portrayal.

The university released its candidates for degrees for the Spring and Summer semesters.

GRADUATE SCHOOL CANDIDATES FOR DEGREES

Spring & Summer 2019

DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY

Science and Mathematics Education

Ingrid Lorelei Jomento Cruz: Baton Rouge; Dissertation Title, Impact of Educational Robotics in Promoting Critical Thinking Skills of Middle School Students

Valerie Louise Epps: Baton Rouge; Dissertation Title: A Study of the Effects of Differentiated Instructional Strategies with Rigor on Below Average Student Achievement in the Algebra II Classroom and their Attitudes Toward Mathematics

John Allen Jenkins: Baton Rouge; Dissertation Title: An Analysis of Athletics, African-American Male Students, and STEM Academic Achievement in At-Risk Public High Schools

Gregory Louis Thompson: Baker; Dissertation Title: A Comparison of Laboratory Experiments and Traditional Lecturing as an Introductory Method in Physics

Public Policy

Teaway Zehyoue Collins: Denham Springs; Dissertation Title: A Case Study of the Impact of Civil War on the Economic Development of Liberia

Ucheoma Nwagbara: Baton Rouge; Dissertation Title: Investigating the Relationship Between Health and Economic Growth in Africa 1960-2015

Urban Forestry

Ansel TraMaine Rankins: Baton Rouge; Dissertation Title: Impacts of Cyclic Flooding on Three Urban Tree Species at Different CO2 Settings

Betty Stewart Johnson-Whicker: Baton Rouge; Dissertation Title: Assessment of North Baton Rouge School Teacher’s Receptiveness to Integrating Urban Forestry Education Components into Teaching Curriculum and Practice

East Baton Route Parish

MASTER OF ARTS

Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Baton Rouge: Brittany Marie Allen, Keiquantyana K.J. Bibbins, Espranda Francois, Arteikia Oceianna Harrell, Detrica Shropshire Freeman, LaResha Shonea’ Gilmore, Nedra Patrice Joseph, Lakeith Tawain Lewis and Danielle Rebecca Russell.

MASTER OF ART IN TEACHING

Baton Rouge: Janae N. Babineaux 

SOCIAL SCIENCES

History

Baton Rouge: Brooklin Alaine Baker and Jessica Bintu Marie Lawal

Baker: LaKeisha Ronté Turner

MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

Baton Rouge: Sydney L. Andrews, Erica Byrd Williams, Desmond Demond Chase, Christopher Ray Hilliard, Morgan Chelsey Harden Hilliard, La’Quintha Monet Newman, Kentavius Mikale Preston, Jualea Hernandez Smith, Jaymeon Roshawn Thomas, Quitney Raynard Toussaint, Darius Jashawn Vaughan, Setarah Jenae Washington and Gideon Woodson-Levey 

MASTER OF EDUCATION

Educational Leadership

Baton Rouge: Kenneth Adrian Dangerfield, Anthony Gerald Jones, Dadrius Cordell Lanus, Ladetrick Denise Provo, Alann Wicker and Clydeisha Tion Wyatt

MASTER OF ENGINEERING

Greenwell Springs: John Zachary Parker

Zachary: Joshua Rashaud Simms 

MASTER OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

Baton Rouge: Obinna Stanley Adimorah, Briana Keishon Augustus, Eunice Elaine Bethley, Raenesha Je’Nee Green, Joseph Jones, Brittany Noelle Roberson, Courtney Cierra Walker and Darrell Keith Cummings Jr., 

EXECUTIVE MASTER OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

Baton Rouge: Cristal Rayshall Allen

MASTER OF SCIENCE

Biology

Baton Rouge: Italy Jermaine Hayes and Myron Alexander Holden

Computer Science

Baton Rouge: Sreethika Reddy Aerva, Katohoua God’s Will Bobuin, Rohit Varma Dandu and Mylan B. Williams

Criminal Justice

Baton Rouge: Travis R. Bonaventure, James Lamar Clark, DeNay R. Hawkins, India L. John, DaQuwan La’Trentin Mark and Shamaya Tashi Stewart

Zachary: LaDetha Michelle Gilmore McKneely and Laisha Nicole Webb

EXECUTIVE MASTER IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Baton Rouge: Jo-nay M. Brown, Shandrolette Burrell and Casey Nicole Semien

Baker: Falysia Channel Tate Kilbourne

Mathematics and Physics

Zachary: Ashton Tracy Gauff

MASTER OF SCIENCE IN NURSING

Speech-Language Pathology

Baton Rouge: Crystal Ann Briseno, Shauntel Dawn Saunders, Maria Christie Sebastien, Eboni Nicole Thompson and Cecily Cymone Williams 

 Zachary: Laticia Kenyotta Johnson

Urban Forestry

Baton Rouge: Stephanie M. Elwood

Candidates for degrees

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE

Agricultural Sciences

Baton Rouge: Cameron A. Ford, Dorothy M. Gathers and Tamisha l. Molden

FAMILY AND CONSUMER SCIENCE

Baton Rouge: Brandi Gunn, Jordan D. Johnson and Dynisha D. Miller

Baker: Riyon A. Jack, Baker and Joshua A. Mulder

Greenwell Springs: Donna L. Russell 

Jackson: Caleah A. Watts 

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN URBAN FORESTRY

Zachary: Cornelius O. Jackson

Baton Rouge: Chyanna T. Mcgee

COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ACCOUNTING

Baton Rouge: Terrica S. Clark, Dineshia A. Coleman, David A. Dubriel, Angel S. Fieldings, Mykeyah J. Grafton, Jala D. Gray, Khaliyah D. Keller, Bobby F. Smith, Kayla S. Thomas and Chassitty J. Williams 

Central: Jonathan B. Chemin

 Zachary: Shandrika B. Jones

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

Baton Rouge: Christian P. Cummings, Brittney Lea, Jared T. Menson, Darrell Hardnett, Tyra T. Paul, Daelon J. Richardson, Kierra D. Smith and Isreal Wilson

Zachary: Joshua D. Douglas and Paris J. Rogers

Baker: Carldrick N. Slaughter and Kimberly D. Knighton

Jackson: Destiny A. Wilson

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MARKETING

Baton Rouge: Chrystal S. Douglas and Carldrick N. Slaughter 

Greenwell Springs: Justin Jemison 

COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDIES

BACHELOR OF ARTS

English

Baton Rouge: Jacqueline J. Morgan and Roland Stewart

BACHELOR OF ARTS IN MASS COMMUNICATION

Baton Rouge: Charnelle L. Casma, D’Mari D. Harding, Anthony B. Kenney, Lionel Lee, Destini N. Prevo, Darren E. Smith, Ja’mesia L. Stewart and Brandon R. Tucker 

Greenwell Springs: Cameron M. Fontenot 

Baker: Christina B. White

Hammond: Kendal J. Dykes

BACHELOR OF INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDIES

Baton Rouge: Jami J. Anderson, Donyel R. Banks, Tiara A. Berry, John J. Bryant, Ariel B. Burrell, Lashoen S. Grant, Maiya C. Harris, Jametrice J. Johnson, Delana Matthews, Kaylyn R. Mills, Kyler R. McKee, Brittney T. Porter, Tashika N. Sellers, Tandrea R. Shamblin, Tayllor D. Smith, Grayln G. Tate, Whitney R. Webster, Torrie V. Williams and Carla R. Wooten

Baker: Shenese Thomas

Zachary: Darryl W. Honore,

BACHELOR OF MUSIC

Baton Rouge: Stephen J. Byrd and Brandon E. Smith

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ELEMENTARY EDUCATION

Baton Rouge: Erika D. Griffin, Dionne F. Jones and Victor L. McNeely

Baker: Keirsten M. Smith

COLLEGE OF NURSING AND ALLIED HEALTH

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE

Rehabilitation Services

Baton Rouge: Autumn L. Ford, Andrea J. Johnson and Cosette A. Richard

Baker: Briana M. Jarreau

Zachary: Breanna R. Hulbert

Therapeutic Recreation & Leisure Studies

Baton Rouge: Essella A. Holland and Aaliyah P. Roberts

Baker: Lauren V. Kight 

Jackson: Chiandria L. Ferguson

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN NURSING

Baton Rouge: Trinidee L. Carter, Alison B. Chi, Latrina S. Gibson, Sharmetra A. Henderson, Jason E. Ivey, Nicole M. LaRue, Shanona Y. Mccelos, Jhaelyn N. Misher, Crystal R. Mitchell, Summekia Nichols, Taylor M. Square, Tyquinsia F. Stewart, Jasmine M. Sylve, Ashley N. Torres, Melanie R. Walker, Myya Wallace, Alyssa L. Perry, Blaize Preston and Brianna E. Wright

Zachary: Irvin A. Arellano, Lezlie B. Celestine, Portland S. Coleman and Donesha L. O’Conner

Baker: Kimberly N. McKnight

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN SPEECH PATHOLOGY AND AUDIOLOGY

Zachary: Kayla V. Peterson

COLLEGE OF SCIENCES AND ENGINEERING

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE

Biology

Baton Rouge: Ka’Harris S. Bradford, Brianne C. Hilliard and Arianna A. Lambert

Chemistry

Baker: DeSean I. Franklin 

Baton Rouge: Tiara A. Johnson, Oscar McClain and Jalilah M. Muhammad 

Mathematics and Physics

Baton Rouge: Sageda R. Mason

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN COMPUTER SCIENCE

Baton Rouge: Jarrel Livous and Denika L. Maiden

Zachary: Gregory J. Richard and Latorious D. Spurlock

Baker: Eugena L. Williams and Marqus Woods

Jackson: David Deloach 

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CIVIL AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING

Baton Rouge: Calesia R. Anderson and Pierre Sherrard

Zachary: Marc A. Clark and Shontel R. Sims

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY

Baton Rouge: Kendrick D. Hogan and Caitlin A. Johnson

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

Baton Rouge: Vance C. Adams, Elijah G. Adeoye, Dennis C. Craig, Kayura L. Jones, Nicholas A. Jones and Jaylen J. Scott

Slaughter: Keltrin K. Burrell II 

Denham Springs: D’Antonio M. Daigre 

NELSON MANDELA COLLEGE OF GOVERNMENT AND SOCIAL SCIENCE

BACHELOR OF ARTS

History

Baton Rouge: Taylor Clark, Donald L. Jones and Jeremy I. Nettles

Political Science

Baton Rouge: Ashley N. Age and Malik T. Smith

Zachary: Torrie K. Johnson 

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE

Psychology

Baton Rouge: Quinetta E. Ardoin, Breanna G. Green, Glennisha J. Howard, Minica A. Knox, Danielle R. Mitchell, Bayley L. Neubauer, Christopher J. Pitts and Louise Vincent

Zachary: Tiffani B. Henderson

Sociology

Baton Rouge: Lacey Carney, Tejuana D. Chambers, Gloria D. Jones, Tyanna D. Paul, Yvonne M. Roberson and Anthony R. Rosezine

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Baton Rouge: Jai O. Adams, LaShona L. Alexander, Elexa A. Allen, Brittany T. Boatner, Charles E. Causey, Le’Trell Duncan, Benjamin L. Harris, Kimmiko K. Henry, Nikeya Z. Johnson, Chloe L. Preston, India A. Price, Crystal Robertson, Montrea R. Signater, Chacity C. Simmons, Darshae L. Tate and Vionca N. Wells

Greenwell Springs: Kourtney T. Jackson 

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN SOCIAL WORK

Baton Rouge: Rocquelle N. Aguillard, Latoya M. Decuir, Jessica Dennis, Kimberly D. Henderson, Joi A. Legard and Israel A. Moore

Zachary: Eboni D. Clay 

DOLORES MARGARET RICHARD SPIKES

HONORS COLLEGE

Melody Byrd: B.S. in Marketing

Alison Chi: B.S. in Nursing

Simone Garrett: B.S. in Chemistry

Desirae George-McCool: B.S. in Biology

Tyler Henderson: B.S. in Computer Science

Troi Jefferson: B.S. in Psychology

Oscar McClain: B.S. in Chemistry

Jennay Mitchell: B.S. in Nursing

Jalilah Muhammad: B.S. in Chemistry

Victoria Price: B.S. in Biology

Joneisha Smith: B.S. in Nursing

Jovanie Smith: B.S. in Computer Science

Taija Stoner-Harris: B.S. in Chemistry

Eric Thompson Jr.: B.S. in Civil Engineering

Ashley Torres: B.S. in Nursing

Melanie Walker: B.S. in Nursing

