HAMMOND — About 250 professionals engaged in the preservation and promotion of downtown districts in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi gathered in Hammond earlier this month for an annual conference that focuses on the role the Main Street America movement plays in helping communities preserve and revitalize the traditional hearts of their cities and towns.
The conference, titled Destination Downtown 2019 and held Sept. 18-20, was sponsored by Louisiana Main Street, Mississippi Main Street Association and Main Street Arkansas. The main focus of the gathering was to assist professionals in learning about preservation-based, commercial district revitalization. Participants included new and experienced downtown and neighborhood Main Street directors, board volunteers and consultants.
Attendees hailed from communities of all sizes, from small rural towns to neighborhoods and commercial districts in larger cities across the states of Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Also participating in the conference were mayors, city council members and other elected officials.
Conference sessions were held in Hammond’s Columbia Theater and the Hammond Regional Arts Center, both centerpiece facilities in the revitalization of the city’s downtown that has taken place over the past four decades.
Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto, in welcoming the conference to his city, said that last year Hammond was named as having one of the top 10 downtowns in the nation as recognized by a national rating agency.
“Farseeing citizens, concerned about the heart of our city, started the Downtown Development District 40 years ago. Our downtown was in great need of some love and we were blessed with a group of folks who were dedicated to saving our downtown,” Panepinto said.
Ray W. Scriber, director of Louisiana Main Street, an agency within the state’s Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, observed that Louisiana Main Street was celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
When the Main Street movement started in Louisiana, Hammond was one of the first four Main Street organizations to be chartered.
Scriber introduced the conference’s keynote speaker, Mary Means of Silver Spring, Maryland, who is a professional consultant to communities seeking to revitalize their downtown areas.
Scriber called Means “the visionary who gave the nation the Main Street movement. She realized 40 years ago that the nation’s downtowns needed to be preserved and made into vital parts of our communities and it was through her leadership that so many cities and towns have succeeded in saving a vital part of their hometowns.”
Means said 40 years ago downtowns were being abandoned as developers were building enclosed shopping malls on the outskirts of cities.
“Remember, this was before the internet and social media ... all across the nation the small businesses that had been the heart of our cities and towns were having to close as air-conditioned malls with the giant national chain stores were opening. Leaders in many communities who regretted the loss of businesses in their traditional downtowns felt isolated and powerless to stop what was going on."
Communities thought their problems were unique and there wasn’t much they could do about the changes, she said.
Means said in 1973 the National Trust for Historic Preservation, noting the decline of downtowns, decided to launch a pilot program in three communities in the Midwest where historic downtown areas were in need of preservation. Means was hired to spearhead the effort, and she began her work with historic preservation and revitalization of downtowns.
The title of her talk was, “How a 3-Town, 3-Year Experiment Endured and Inspired Thousands of Towns.” She pointed out that most downtown areas in small and medium sized cities were started to accommodate horses, buggies and foot traffic.
“In many cases, downtown areas grew up around city halls and court houses and communities were designed for businesses within horse-and-buggy and walking distances. By the mid-1930s, things began to change when cars and trucks took the place of the horse and buggy," she said.
The post World War II years hastened the demise of many downtowns, Means said, as returning military personnel began to move into something new — subdivisions. That phenomenon, coupled with the coming of the interstate system, further drew people away from their traditional downtown.
Means said pioneering efforts to save the downtown areas of a group of targeted communities in the Midwest began to get media notice, and this was followed by the eventual establishment of the Main Street movement on a national level.
“Suddenly, there was a vision that it was time to save downtowns that were failing," she said. “Leaders began to realize that their towns and cities could revitalize their main streets and reclaim beautiful, historic buildings that in many cases had been covered up with sheet metal or in other ways disfigured. After some brainstorming, the push to preserve downtowns was named Main Street.”
Eventually 38 states had joined the Main Street effort. A National Main Street Center was founded and, over time, cities and towns all over the nation were becoming involved in the Main Street program.
Means pointed out that it wasn’t enough just to preserve buildings. They had to “pay their own way.”
“Downtown buildings had to be a working, living environment and not just a collection of fine old buildings, and that is what has been emphasized throughout the communities that have made an effort to preserve their downtowns," Means said.
Today, the mixed use of buildings between small businesses, professional offices and residences within the downtown areas is working in communities that have saved their downtowns, she said.
The Main Street movement has kept downtowns from disappearing, Means added.
"Saving their downtowns was always in the hearts of most people, they just had to have the support and knowledge of how to save their downtowns to make that effort a success,” she said.
The Main Street movement gave the cities and towns the tools and knowledge they needed to complete the task of saving downtown.
She praised the many communities in the three-state area comprising the conference for their efforts in saving their downtowns. She cited as examples the work that has been accomplished in Hammond, Denham Springs and other towns and cities on the North Shore.