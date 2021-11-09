Graduates of North Oaks Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and their families are invited to reunite with the health care professionals who cared for them by driving through the hospital campus to enjoy traditional Christmas festivities in a socially distanced way between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Dec. 4.
To RSVP for the NICU reunion, register online at www.northoaks.org/nicureunion. At the time of registration, families will get further instructions on check-in procedures.
As guests trek through the hospital campus in their vehicles, they will stop at different stations along the route, where they will receive a light to-go breakfast, a commemorative gift, a chance to deliver letters to Santa and even take safe photos with him. Caroling and a best-decorated vehicle contest will be among the host of special activities.
NICUs are hospital units that care for babies who are born too early or have serious illnesses. While the babies are in the hospital, families and the hospital staff often form strong bonds.
“When our NICU graduates are able to leave the hospital and go home, we share in their families’ joy,” North Oaks Women & Children’s Services Director Tamara Mitchell said. “We become like family, and that is why we are thrilled to have collaborated with our infection prevention specialists to continue our reunion safely in the midst of the pandemic. We promise surprises at every turn along our guests’ drive-thru adventure.”