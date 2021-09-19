As Tangipahoa Parish residents sheltered in place as Hurricane Ida hit, Susie and Harrell Sharkey were fretting over their cows.

The Sharkeys have been in the dairy farming business for more than 40 years — one of a dwindling number of milk providers in the state. Their 110 dairy cows need to be milked twice a day, and as the 2 a.m. feeding approached during the storm, a piece of their pump broke.

There was no way for the serviceman to reach them because of the many trees that had fallen near their Kentwood area farm, so Darrell ended up traveling the 10 miles to get the part himself.

Still, the cows weren't milked until almost noon, increasing their stress levels and affecting their milk supply. All told, by the end of the day, Susie estimates they lost 1,000 lbs of milk.

"I had six barns hit," she said. "Only one didn’t have its top taken off. My nephew, he lost two cows. A tree hit them. It’s just one thing after another."

The $10,000 of hay purchased before the storm and stored in a barn? Moldy and ruined from the rain after the roof was ripped off. Trees crisscrossing the roads hindered the milk truck. Livestock feed, for a time, was scarce. Plenty of fences have been badly damaged.

"It’s been a stressful time trying to do ten things at once," Harrell said.

As the residents of Tangipahoa Parish tarp their roofs and pack up their generators, farmers across the region are struggling to run their farms while dealing with the multitude of problems Ida caused.

Many have felt similar strain to the Sharkeys in the past three weeks and worry they will be forgotten amid recovery efforts.

Julie Hutchinson, who also runs a dairy farm near Kentwood, had to cut her way to their barn at 4 a.m. during the hurricane because they had no choice but to milk their cows. If the cows are not milked on a schedule, their milk quality and production can suffer, leaving the farmers in a financial bind.

She knows farmers who had to dump their milk in the early days after the storm because the trucks couldn't reach them in time due to impassable roads.

"It really is our livelihood," Hutichnson said. "If our cows don’t get milked, they’re no good anymore."

Even as electricity has slowly returned to the majority of the parish, generators needed to pump the milk ran regularly in the 2-3 weeks farmers went without power. That brought another added layer of stress when generators inevitably failed or fuel was hard to come by.

Now, Hutchinson said they have a lot of fences to fix and trees to remove, barns and sheds to repair "or clean up what's left of them."

Produce farmers also have been impacted by Ida, said Brian Breaux with the Louisiana Farm Bureau. Many growers use greenhouses, which are susceptible to hurricane-strength winds. Then there is the problem with finding housing for seasonal workers who harvest the crops.

"We have had an issue where some of our worker housing has been damaged by the storm," Breaux said. "It has been a chore to find places for our workers to reside. In the hardest hit areas a lot of the rooms have been reserved for power and debris cleanup folks."

Growers that sustained damage may have crop insurance, but Breaux said most produce farmers go without.

"These growers, especially the produce farmers, normally take it on the chin," Breaux said. "A lot of time, they’re normally the forgotten souls."

Natalie Faust Jones, with Faust Farms in Amite City, is one of those growers. She doesn't carry crop insurance and knows of no other produce farmer that does.

She estimates 50% of their fall crop is a total loss.

In addition to strawberries, which the area is known for, Faust Farms grows eggplants, bell peppers, cabbage and hydroponic lettuce.

"Strawberries is our biggest crop," Jones said. "Thank God we didn’t have those in the ground yet."

Instead, her eggplants took a severe beating, pummeled by Ida's unforgiving winds.

"It looks like someone took a shotgun and just shot through them because there’s holes in the leaves," she said. "It’s too late in the game to say, 'go replant.' So whatever we lose, it will just be a loss."

About two-thirds of the state's fruit and vegetable production is in the Florida Parishes, according to Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain.

It's difficult to measure what the economic impact of Ida will be for agriculture until harvest, he said. Some of it depends on how the weather behaves in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, he described a promising network of "farmers helping farmers," with organizations across the country donating hay, feed, supplies, fuel and fence posts. Through "everyone working together, it really makes a huge, huge difference," he said.