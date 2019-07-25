A controversial dorm-style building under construction on a concrete manufacturer's site caused a stir at the Livingston Parish Council meeting Thursday as a business representative accused the council of being politically-motivated.

Premier Concrete Products, a complex on La. 16 in Walker, went through a permitting process in the fall for a 46-unit residential dorm structure on its site. It was issued a permit as a residential structure, but was later determined to be a commercial venture.

The owner remedied the permitting issue, but now there’s question on whether the business has unfairly skirted other facets of the permitting process: drainage impact studies, a traffic study, public notice and comment.

Council member Garry “Frog” Talbert spearheaded the movement at Thursday’s council meeting, seeking for the other members to join him in backtracking this development to ensure all the appropriate steps are followed.

Ultimately the council decided to table the issue until they can learn more about the history of the case and its permitting, but not before a lengthy discussion in which there were accusations of political motivation.

Kevin Landreneau, the attorney for Premier Concrete, said the concrete business owner, Cary Goss, had donated money to Talbert’s previous political campaigns but in this election cycle he has erected signs for opponents instead, suggesting that was motivation for this discussion.

“This is a political issue, purely political,” Landreneau said.

Landreneau said the intent of the facility is for workers to stay on site if needed. He said the property operates 24 hours a day, and there are sometimes workers who sleep on site between shifts.

He said there was no ill intent in the permitting issue, adding that Goss assumed because the development was for people to stay on site that it would be a residential development, not commercial.

“Maybe he’s made a mistake in the beginning, but he’s rectified that,” Landreneau said.

One of Talbert’s most vocal concerns was the inability for residents who live nearby in Walker and Live Oak to voice their opinions. Despite there being no public notice about the permitting, a number of residents voiced their concerns at Thursday's meeting.

“I don’t care if it’s political … it’s unfair and not only in this situation but in all the situations in Livingston Parish; that’s a broken system,” said resident Cheryl Amoroso.

Stephen Muller, who’s been a neighbor of the concrete business for its 19 years of existence, said he started seeing construction on the site in January and began asking questions. He said he’s never had issues with the company before, but he’s concerned about the impact of having dozens of people residing on site.

“I want to be a good neighbor but I think the council could at least have a cease order of some sort until you could put your heads together and put through some kind of ordinance or procedure,” he said.

Talbert suggested adopting a resolution urging Parish President Layton Ricks to send the construction project back to planning to go through the official steps, but several council members said they want to learn more about the specifics of Premier’s case first.

The motion to defer the site’s discussion was approved by everyone but Talbert, who voted against it.