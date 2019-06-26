Parish President Layton Ricks has announced his bid for reelection as Livingston parish president.
"Having been elected to office in 2011 and having served two terms, I am amazed at how much we’ve accomplished," Ricks said. "And yet, there's still more to do. I am confident that, as we continue to work together, our parish will be a great place to live, work and raise a family for generations to come.”
Ricks, 64, said in a campaign announcement that he has focused on stabilizing the parish budget, improving infrastructure, cultivating area growth and improving the quality of life for residents.
Ricks said his success, in part, was due to precise planning of major projects as well as the successful management of parish government, most notably through the worst disaster to hit the parish: the 2016 flood.
“My goal after the flood was to work with other officials to get people back in their homes as quickly as possible,” Ricks said. “We certainly learned a lot in accomplishing that goal and have since implemented several new programs that will better prepare us to efficiently manage any future disasters that may come our way.”
Proper budget strategies lead to efficient use of available funds and increases in grant awards that stretch the budget even further, Ricks said. This opens the door for projects that otherwise might be limited in size and/or scope, he said. Over the past two terms, Ricks’ administration was able to repair and/or replace more than 20 bridges throughout the parish.
Other infrastructure improvements include plans to repair the weir and perform significant work on the Amite River and other major waterways, he said. Continuation of the road overlay program for existing roads and related road drainage also remains a priority.
“My administration will continue to make infrastructure a priority in Livingston Parish,” Ricks said.
Ricks has always stressed the importance of unified government and cooperation between elected officials as a major factor in setting and accomplishing goals, he said.
While much has already been accomplished, Ricks said he continues to have strong goals for the future of the parish. Those goals include major infrastructure improvements around Juban Crossing and implementation of improvements that will attract jobs and industry to the parish.
"We started off the last four years with some very high goals, and we accomplished them.” Ricks said, “I have no reason to expect anything less of the next four years. I am excited to see what we can do together. I love Livingston Parish and I will never stop striving to make it the best it can be.”
He has been married to Susan Graul Ricks for 31 years. They have five children and six grandchildren with another grandchild due in the near future.
The election will be Oct. 12.