The wonder of French Settlement and other Christmas events
The 13th annual St. Joseph Catholic Church Winter Wonderland Food Festival/A Taste of French Settlement, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 5 at 15710 La. 16.
The “homemade” food line is in the church hall from 10 a.m. until it is gone. Local favorites will be available at the pavilion from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. HillTop Inn will serve fried fish and chicken tenders, Red’s will serve shrimp tacos. Chicken and seafood gumbo, hamburgers and more will be available. Homemade cookies, candies and cakes will be on sale.
The Rev. Jason Palermo's Christmas Village will be on display. A craft show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Entertainment includes the French Settlement High Lionettes and PSR students at 1:30 p.m., and a concert by the Baton Rouge Vocal Ensemble at 3 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $10 and available in advance at the church office.
The Wade Johnson Memorial Classic Car and Truck Show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free activities for children will include a visit with Santa, a hayride and crafts.
Walker Christmas Parade, 11 a.m., Dec. 18
The parade starts at Walker High School with floats, marching bands, antique cars and horses.
People interested in participating in the parade should submit an entry form at https://files.constantcontact.com/88149670501/1c51e139-c91b-4507-81c9-9013171ad504.pdf. For information, contact Sandi McGrew, community outreach coordinator at sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov or (225) 523-7003.
Christmas in the Park, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 18
The event at Sidney Hutchinson Park will have a Farmers Market, Christmas music, photos with Santa, food trucks and lots of seasonal activities.
Denham Springs events
- Lighting of Old City Hall: Nov. 26
- Chef’s Evening: Dec. 2
- Live Nativity: Dec. 4
- Kiwanis Christmas tree lighting: Dec. 9
- Kiwanis Christmas Parade: Dec. 11
Livingston
- Lighted Christmas Parade: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11, complete entry form at https://17537.aidaform.com/christmas-parade-entry-form by 5 p.m., Dec. 9.
Library holiday hours
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26 for Thanksgiving.
The library will close Dec. 10 for Staff Training Day; Dec. 24 to Dec. 26 for Christmas; and Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
Livingston Parish Business of the Year nominations open
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is once again accepting nominations for the Livingston Parish Business of the Year awards. The awards highlight outstanding businesses that follow best practices and positively impact both the economy and community of Livingston Parish. Nominations will be accepted until midnight Dec. 2. Nominees will be asked to complete an application that will be judged out of state. Winning businesses will be announced at the Livingston Parish Chamber’s annual meeting and awards luncheon on Jan. 19. For information or to nominate a business, visit the Livingston Parish Chamber website at www.livingstonparishchamber.org/events.
Holiday marketplace for art to open
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs, invites the public to support the arts at its Holiday Marketplace. The sales exhibit runs through Dec. 29. Shop from works of art from Livingston Parish’s artists. For information, visit artslivingston.org, Facebook and Instagram or contact the office at (225) 664-1168.