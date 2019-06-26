Patrons of the Livingston Parish Library listened to New York Times bestselling author Claudia Gray when she visited the Denham Springs-Walker Branch on June 17.
Gray, the pseudonym for New Orleans native Amy Vincent, has penned several titles set in the "Star Wars" universe in addition to her own original science fiction novels.
During the event, Gray detailed her writing process and explained how she manages creating stories for beloved characters in the popular franchise.
Gray also read excerpts from one of her latest "Star Wars" novels “Leia: Princess of Alderaan.” The book explores the beginning of Princess Leia’s participation in the Rebellion and the origin of her friendship with Amilyn Holdo, a character played by Laura Dern in the 2017 film “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”