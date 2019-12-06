Baton Rouge attorney Chris Alexander surrendered to Livingston Parish authorities Friday, acknowledging in an interview that he fraudulently filed court documents to get a client out of jail.

Prosecutors say Alexander filed a document on Nov. 5 that bore client James Henley's signature — but Henley was in custody in Caddo Parish on a fourth-offense DWI charge at the time.

Henley was not released on bond because he had an outstanding Livingston Parish warrant for failing to appear in court on a previous, third-offense DWI offense in May.

So, to get his client out, prosecutors say Alexander sent a document to Caddo Parish authorities saying Henley's Livingston Parish warrant had been recalled by a judge, leading them to release Henley on bond.

But a judge had not seen or approved the file, according to Livingston Parish Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall.

Alexander said in a brief statement Friday that Henley's family told him Henley's mother was very ill and could possibly die, so he filed the documents.

"Although I acted with the best of intention, my judgment was poor," he said. "I am accepting full responsibility."

Alexander said he did not fraudulently sign any documents himself, but said he facilitated the act.

Wall said Alexander went to the judges' chambers and the District Attorney's Office in the Livingston Parish Courthouse on Nov. 5 trying to get the warrant for Henley recalled. He was told Henley would need to be with him to sign the recall document himself, especially because the charge is a felony.

Alexander had an acquaintance pretend to be Henley to sign the document, which he then sent to Caddo Parish authorities to get the real Henley out on bond, Wall said.

Alexander and the man who impersonated Henley both face counts of forgery and injuring public records.

Alexander has been involved in several high-profile cases in the Baton Rouge area. He represents Kenneth Gleason, who stands accused of killing Bruce Cofield and Donald Smart in racially-motivated murders in 2017.

"I am going to learn from this, grow from this and become a better person because of this," Alexander said Friday morning.