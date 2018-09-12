The LSU Agricultural Center is offering classes in Livingston Parish on backyard composting and growing fruit in the home garden in October.
Mary Helen Ferguson will lead "Growing Fruit in the Home Garden" from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Livingston Parish Library’s Denham Springs-Walker Branch, 8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs. Ferguson is an LSU AgCenter horticulture agent with responsibilities in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
Jessie Hoover will teach "Trash to Treasure — Backyard Composting" at the Livingston Parish Library’s Main Branch, 20390 Iowa St., Livingston, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30. Hoover is an LSU AgCenter horticulture agent with responsibilities in East and West Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes.
For information or to subscribe to an email list to learn about future events, contact Ferguson at (225) 686-3020 or mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu. For accommodations for people with disabilities, contact her at least one week before the class of interest.