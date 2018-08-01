NEW ORLEANS — Ethan Arbour, 26, of Denham Springs, was one of four registered apprentices from the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Apprenticeship program to compete in the United Association’s 2018 Super-Regional Apprenticeship Competition on June 5-7 at the Local Union 60 Union Hall and Training Center in New Orleans.
Louisiana’s competitors secured their spots in the Super-Regional Competition when they placed first in the State Apprenticeship Competition categories. Other states in the super-region were Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Oklahoma, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
Arbour, of Local Union 198 Plumbers & Steamfitters in Baton Rouge, competed in welding, one of four categories. The others were heating, ventilation and air conditioning; pipefitting; and plumbing.