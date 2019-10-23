IMG_0194 (1).JPG

From left, Emma Prescia, Jace Barney and Annie DiBenedetto, preK-4 students at Holy Ghost Catholic School, show their guardian angel as the students celebrate Guardian Angels Feast Day on Oct. 2, 2019.

 Provided photo

PreK-4 students at Holy Ghost Catholic School celebrated Guardian Angels Feast Day on Oct. 2.

