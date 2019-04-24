A Denham Springs woman was arrested this week and accused of setting her ex-boyfriend's house on fire after he evicted her from the home, the Louisiana Office of the Fire Marshal announced Wednesday.
Casey Williams, 31, was booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center Tuesday on one count of simple arson, according to a news release from the Fire Marshal.
The charges are related to an April 12 house fire on the 21,000 block of Carew Harris Road in Denham Springs, the news release said. Livingston Parish Fire District No. 4 was called to the blaze.
Investigators learned Williams was the only person in the house during the fire. Neighbors noticed her inside the house and pulled her from the burning structure, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.
Following an assessment of the scene, witness interviews and "extensive investigative efforts," authorities determined Williams set the house on fire.