HAMMOND — The future is bright for registered dietitians, the North Oaks Medical Center Dietetic Internship Program’s 2019 graduating class were told during a ceremony Thursday, June 6, at the E. Brent Dufreche Conference Center, located within North Oaks Diagnostic Center.
Graduates include Caitlin Bascle, Brooke Bernier, Brenna Breaux, Ashley Eusea, Jacob Lalanne, Allison Junca, Darien Loup, Brittney Rodriguez and Catherine Thomas.
Several graduates were honored during the event. Thomas received the Mary Nelson Award that is given by the Dietetic Internship faculty for exceptional work and enthusiastic attitude, dedication to the dietetic profession and academic excellence.
Breaux received the Carol Bertrand Award for Excellence. The award was created in memory of the late Bertrand, who was a registered dietitian and graduate of North Oaks’ second Dietetic Internship class.
Dr. Rodney Taylor presented the Dannye Young Taylor “Always Remembering Others” Award in honor of his wife to Eusea in recognition of selfless assistance of others.
Registered Dietitian Cathy Carmichael of the Pennington Biomedical Research Center provided the keynote speech and told the graduates that health care and changing technology will offer them many opportunities.
Since 1994, the North Oaks Dietetic Internship Program has offered qualified individuals a unique opportunity to attain eligibility for the Registration Examination for Dietitians through one year of supervised experience.