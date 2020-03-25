Emergency room physician John Gavin can’t identify the exact patient from whom he contracted the coronavirus, but he’s confident he picked up the illness working one of his 12-hour shifts in the small emergency room at Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite.
“There were just so many people who had so many vague symptoms that any of them could have been that person,” he said. “We see a lot of viral-type illnesses.”
But Gavin, 69, is certain that before his coronavirus diagnosis on March 9, Hood officials hadn’t made any specific changes to protocols or procedures to protect doctors and nurses from contracting the disease.
“Not at that point, they hadn’t,” said Gavin, who is recovering. “I don’t know if they’ve done anything since then. But during that time, there was nothing other than advice to wash your hands frequently and ‘we’ll try to keep the water on,’” a reference to a water cutoff that had taken place in early March.
Gavin also said the ER at the time didn’t have gowns or N95 respirator masks designed to protect medical providers from airborne particles and liquids.
“No, no, we didn’t have any of that,” he said. “They offered us paper face masks, that’s it.”
Gavin later joked that wearing a paper mask was like “putting up chicken wire on your windows to keep the mosquitoes out.”
Amid the response to the coronavirus, officials are particularly concerned about doctors and nurses getting sick themselves and being unable to care for others. There is no official data accounting for the number of health care workers who have been exposed or infected so far, but providers worry about what will happen as supplies runs out. On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that at least 60 providers had tested positive for COVID-19. In Italy, data published in JAMA shows that 9% of those infected are health care workers.
Hood Memorial officials declined interview requests but said in a statement that the facility has protective gear available for staff and that there was no evidence Gavin contracted the disease at the hospital. Mike Whittington, the hospital's CEO, said “no patient or employee that Hood is monitoring has developed any symptoms of COVID-19 in the eight days since their interaction with the provider.”
Confusion and concerns around supplies extend well beyond Amite. Given nationwide supply shortages, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently downgraded its guidelines for how health workers should protect themselves, allowing them to use surgical masks instead of N95 respirator masks in many cases. And this week, the CDC went further, publishing directions that providers “might use homemade masks” like bandannas or scarfs if no masks are available.
Gavin said he was unable to call in sick in the days before his diagnosis because of a shortage of doctors in the area. Hood Memorial is about 60 miles northeast from Baton Rouge and serves a wide area that stretches to neighboring Mississippi.
“So I went in and worked that shift,” he said. “I’m sure I exposed everybody I saw.”
And on one of the days immediately prior to Gavin having symptoms, there was a period of time where the water in Amite was shut off and he and his colleagues were unable to wash their hands for hours. They relied on hand sanitizer during the outage.
Medical providers in Washington, Ohio, New York, Connecticut, Oregon, Illinois, Texas and California told ProPublica that in the past week, hospitals have changed recommendations around protective equipment. The moves come after the CDC modified its guidance March 10 on the kinds of precautions health care workers should take in light of supply shortages.
Doctors and nurses in these states said their hospitals initially told them to use sealed face masks like N95s when treating patients presenting COVID-19 symptoms. In the past week, hospitals have placed N95s in locked cabinets to make sure they are available for cases requiring intubation.
Some hospitals have gone further, recommending staff reuse disposable masks.
“It’s like doing surgery with gloves on one patient and using the same gloves for another surgery,” said John Pearson, an emergency room nurse at Highland Hospital in Oakland, California, where staffers have been told to reuse surgical masks and place them in paper bags between patients. He said a few of his colleagues have already gotten sick. “It goes against all our training and all the standards and practices we’ve been drilled in year over year.”
Reusing disposable masks is bad practice, but it is understandable in the current situation, experts said.
Of 65 medical providers who wrote into ProPublica this week, 31 said they felt they were being asked to take measures that made them uncomfortable, such as reusing protective masks. All but two respondents cited supply shortages as a factor.
A number of hospitals and clinics have advised staff they have less than two weeks of supplies and don’t know when additional orders will be fulfilled, according to emails reviewed by ProPublica. In a private Facebook group, doctors and medical staff are sharing tips for building their own masks from materials they have at home or are ordering from Amazon.
“There is a massive shortage and a dramatic lowering of the quality of care,” Pearson said. “We’ve seen our health care system fall, and we’re paying a huge price.”
Marshall Allen contributed reporting.