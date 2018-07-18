July 4
LASTRAPES, BLAINE MIKEL: 31, 30181 Smith Drive, Walker, obstructing public passages.
TULLOS, NATHAN: 21, 204 Fairfield Ave., New Roads, driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle.
BANKS, ROY R.: 38, 2025 Bahm St., Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery.
POCHE, COURTNEY: 30, 24250 La. 22, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
POURCY, CHANCE L: 24, 14358 Hood Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
TEMPLE, KEVIN ROBERT: 30, 13300 Vincent Place, Denham Spring, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, battery of a correctional facility employee, reckless operation of a vehicle, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
WAINWRIGHT, TOMMY: 29, 38707 John Lanier Road, Walker, theft.
LANGLOIS, BRANDI: 34, 35592 Bend Road, Denham Springs, theft.
SHOWS, MARTIN WAYNE: 53, 236 Ponder Mason Road, Mendenhall, Mississippi, driving while intoxicated.
PHILLIPS, LAKESHA MARSHEANNA: 40, 29879 Henderson Lane, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.
CAMPOS VILLANUEVA, RAFAEL: 46, 25391 Walker South, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
FABRE, PAMELA: 45, 25556 Traylor Lane, Holden, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
TEAGUE, DRUE STEVEN: 22, 22759 Balsam Drive, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.
BRAUD, CORA TRISTEN: 21, 15941 Ruth Drive, Walker, two counts speeding, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
July 5
MORGAN, THOMAS: 57, 226 Marilyn Road, Amite City, court cost.
RICHARD, HILTON: 55, 20960 La Trace Road, French Settlement, aggravated assault.
HAYES, MARCUS: 40, 12400 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, hit-and-run driving, security required, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, expired motor vehicle insurance.
WILLIAMS, KEEDRICK R.: 35, 11000 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer.
PURDION, NAYMOND E.: 28, 10328 La. 84, Ferriday, aggravated assault.
DUNTON, MISTY DAWN: 36, 614 S. Independence, Enid, Oklahoma, simple battery.
ARVEL, JASON LEE: 38, 34377 Sibley Road, Walker, traffic bench warrant, improper display of temporary plate, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
MATTHEWS, KADIE: 29, 14392 Millican Drive, Denham Springs, vehicular homicide.
SYKES, BRANDON JOSEPH: 30, 30535 Adiago Lane, Albany, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
MARYLAND, ANIJAH: 21, 43370 Kline Road, Hammond, simple criminal damage to property.
RIDDLE, WILLIAM HENRY: 52, 1115 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
BABIN, DEVIN JOSEPH: 25, 8719 Chickasaw Ave., Denham Springs, resisting an officer, probation, contempt of court, proper equipment required on vehicles, expired motor vehicle insurance, switched plate, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, owner to secure registration.
LLORENTE, LOUIS: 62, 31020 La. 43, Albany, obtain rented vehicle by false representation/fail to return.
COLE, JOHN ROSS: 28, 30928 Honeysuckle St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
SIMPSON, DAWN: 21, 7375 Robinson, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
HAYDEL, DALE THOMAS: 58, 28995 La. 441, Holden, aggravated second-degree battery.
July 6
MAYEAUX, CHRIS: 48, 21351 Albert Ziegler Road, Livingston, two counts simple criminal damage to property, two counts criminal trespass, resisting an officer with force or violence, three counts battery of a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, attempt/simple burglary, simple burglary.
MENDEZ, ALEX: 28, 26817 Pen Drive, Walker, four counts manufacture, four counts cultivation, four counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy/ produce, manufacture, distribute, dispense, possess Schedule I substance.
MENDEZ, DIEGO: 41, 26817 Pen Drive, three counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, three counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
KERNS, MARY REBECCA: 39, 26817 Pen Drive, Walker, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
SCHNEIDER, SHELBY: 19, 26817 Pen Drive, Walker, four counts manufacture, four counts cultivation, four counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
FLAVIAN, LEENEL: 30, 1612 Ceder Ave., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, taillamps.
ANDREWS, TAI: 18, 341 Oak St., Denham Springs, careless operation, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, security required, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
STREET, WILLIAM DOUGLAS: 37, 30816 Burgess Road, Lot 82b, Walker, possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
LANG, ASHLEY R.: 37, 46253 N. Baptist Road, Hammond, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
MARTIN, HALEY: 19, 203 Forrest St., Denham Springs, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana.
KINCHEN, ANDRE: 21, 205 Forrest St., Denham Springs, possession of marijuana.
WILLIFORD, JONATHAN: 37, 20214 La. 22, Maurepas, fugitive.
BERCEGEAY, AUSTIN: 20, 32123 Linder Road, Denham Springs, probation.
VESSEL, NATHANIEL: 34, 9100 Jones Vaughn, St. Francisville, theft.
CLOUD, TROYMESIA: 19, 11152 Sarah Jump Ave., Baton Rouge, theft, two counts fugitive.
PIERSON, SOMMER: 34, 15881 Georgia St., Livingston, speeding, no driver's license, following vehicles.
LEBERT, AMOS JOSEPH: 35, 15012 Beau Jon, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
BRADLEY, KENNETH WAYNE: 33, 16017 Tiger Bend Road, Baton Rouge, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
BROWN, CODY MICHAEL: 33, 15417 Ridge Road, Maurepas, domestic abuse battery.
WHALEN, CONNOR M.: 23, 6225 Hope Estate, Baton Rouge, fugitive.
WORTHINGTON, CHASE E.: 35, 418 Felton Drive, Greensburg, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
COUNCE, SCOTTY R.: 53, 968 Wilson St., New Orleans, fugitive.
CLARKE, WILLIAM O.: 61, 21937 La. 16, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
FABER, BRENNAN: 19, 403 Forest Drive, Denham Springs, fugitive.
CHATMAN, DARRIAN: 18, 37901 Nan Wesley Road, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, driving on roadway lane for traffic, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
PUMPHREY, CLAYTON: 32, 10077 Juban Crossing, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
July 7
CARRILLO, SERGIO: 37, 26582 Old Barnwood, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
WOODWORTH, JAMES: 21, 31994 Burges Road, Denham Springs, court cost, taillamps.
MENIER, KEITH A.: 50, 31834 Linder Road, Denham Springs, failure to pay child support.
OUTLAW, DUSTIN KOLBY: 31, 11482 Florida Blvd., Walker, driving while intoxicated, vehicular negligent injuring, careless operation, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
BRITTON, KATHERINE DANIELLE: 29, 13124 Herring Lane, Lot 4, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
STRINGER, RODNEY G.: 47, 13124 Herring Drive, 4, Walker, violation of protective orders, simple battery.
GARRENE, BARBARA: 78, 15419 Nova Lane, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
TEER, LANCE C.: 41, 38336 Little Woods, Denham Springs, stalking, cyberstalking, domestic abuse battery, driving while intoxicated, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
CLEMENTS, AUSTIN L: 23, 34647 Dearman Drive, Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property.
CLEMENTS, BOBBY: 24, 34647 Dearman Drive, Denham Springs, aggravated assault.
MCMANUS, JORDAN: 26, 33488 Wiess Road, Denham Springs, careless operation, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities.
WATTS, TIMOTHY: 58, 33620 Mack Road, Walker, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, theft.
TEMPLET, PAUL LONNY: 57, 29887 Leach Lane, Denham Springs, aggravated assault with a firearm.
July 8
ELLIOT, JOSHUA DEAN: 42, 29330 Bill Mclin Road, Livingston, expired motor vehicle insurance, resisting an officer.
WATTS, RANDI: 18, 30231 Cain St., Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft.
HALLFORD, LAUREN: 30, 36610 North Corbin, Walker, theft.
LEMAY, KAYLA M.: 21, 7450 Vincent Drive, Denham Springs, theft.
CUPIT, DESTANY: 23, 8190 Lilac St., Denham Springs, simple burglary.
KELLEY, AARON: 28, 7689 River Ridge, Denham Springs, domestic abuse aggravated assault, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property.
LEBLANC, JOBY JESSI: 23, 42533 La. 42, Prairieville, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace.
HODGE, GARRET: 19, 34997 Rayville Drive, Denham Springs, resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, appearing in an intoxicated condition, proper equipment required on vehicles.
MCLIN, DEREK: 34, 16935 Dodie Mclin Road, Livingston, appearing in an intoxicated condition, interfering with law enforcement investigation, interference with medical treatment.
SOSA, ANTONIO: 22, 19438 Lee Cemetery Road, Amite, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
STROTHER, PATRICIA: 48, 14166 Old River Road, Maurepas, brake equipment required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
REED, SANDRA: 41, 11276 Hummingbird Lane, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
FOGLEMAN, GEORGE MARTIN: 44, 11276 Hummingbird Lane, Walker, domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/all schedules.
SULLIVAN, JOHN PAUL: 25, 24288 Bryan St., Denham Springs, aggravated burglary, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
HOFFPAUIR, DAVID: 56, 17110 David Lane, Livingston, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
BROWN, PRESTON: 80, 7450 Vincent Road, Lot 31, Denham Springs, two counts duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence, or other registration.
HOWZE, CHASE MITCHEL: 29, 41012 Fairmont Ave., Prairieville, theft.
DUPUY, ALEXA R.: 23, 1204 Willow Glen, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, proper equipment required on vehicles.
SHIREY, IAN N.: 47, 24133 Brian St., Denham Springs, battery of a dating partner.
July 9
AVANTS, BRIAN: 33, 9892 Destrehan Ave., Denham Springs, appearing in an intoxicated condition, three counts simple assault, resisting an officer, misrepresentation during booking.
HARRILAL, KATIE L.: 30, 09892 Destrehan, Denham Springs, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, simple battery domestic violence, expired motor vehicle insurance, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, expired motor vehicle insurance, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license.
CUPIT, EDWARD WAYNE: 37, 623 George Lane, Greensburg, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts taillamps, switched plate, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, vehicle registration expired, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, falsification of drug tests.
WILLIAMS, CHARLES EDWARD: 66, 26 JC Williams Road, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana.
SULLIVAN, TYRELL: 19, 1225 S. 15th St., Baton Rouge, Department Of Corrections Incarceration.
POLK, MARCUS: 37, 1606 Huffman St., Alexandria, Department of Corrections incarceration.
EDWARDS, DEKARIUS: 34, 297 Paul Jordan Road, Natchitoches, Department of Corrections incarceration.
ROGERS, EVANS: 31, 8721 Monroe St., New Orleans, Department of Corrections incarceration.
BILODEAU, CARY: 28, 8060 Violet St., Denham Springs, Department of Corrections incarceration.
SHAVERS, GEORGE: 45, 607, Sicily Island, Department of Corrections incarceration.
WHEATON, KELLEN: 35, 2313 Marion St., Shreveport, Department of Corrections incarceration.
MENDEZ, JOSE DOLORES GARC: 37, 8912 Chickasaw Ave., Denham Springs, simple assault, misdemeanor fraudulent document for identification.
WEST, MICHELE: 47, 17187 David Drive, false certificates, no driver's license.
RICE, JOEY: 28, 40177 Black Bayou, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
DOUBLET, ERICA: 40, La. 16, Port Vincent, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
SIMMERS, MICHAEL MARTIN: 47, 15473 Ryan Ave., Prairieville, five counts residential contractor fraud.
MOONEY, RICHARD JASON: 40, 1626 Weeping Willow Drive, Denham Springs, transported/court/return, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment, two counts violation of protective orders.
DUKES, BRITTANY: 36, 25903 Jefferson Ave., Denham Springs, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, three counts possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
SCHOONMAKER, LAUREN: 31, 08267 Violet, Denham Springs, two counts failure to pay child support, fugitive.
OLAH, FRANK: 64, 25572 La. 442, Independence, domestic aggravated battery.
FOSTER, JUSTIN: 29, 21131 Perrin Ferry Road, Springfield, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
CLEMENTS, LANDON JOSEPH: 23, 44390 Marie Drive, Hammond, reckless operation of a vehicle, drag racing and racing on public roads/exemptions.
GUTTZEIT, ALBERT: 24, 6758 La. 19, Ethel, reckless operation of a vehicle, drag racing and racing on public roads/exemptions.
July 10
RAMIREZ, MALLORY: 24, 25361 Onellion Road, Holden, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
FORNEA, BRADLEY: 24, 722 S. Cypress St., Hammond, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
BLAKE, CODY: 27, 155 Short St., Ponchatoula, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
MALONE, WILLIAM: 21, 15410 East Hoffman Road, taillamps, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
JENKINS, DYLAN JASON: 23, 8612 Wildwood Drive, Denham Springs, speeding, driver must be licensed.
BERCEGEAY, RICKY: 43, 15520 Bear Island Road, Maurepas, two counts cyberstalking, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, special restrictions on lamps, false certificates, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited.
MURPHREE, SONJA: 37, 630 Jacks Road, Hessmer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, probation.
ARD, JAMES C.: 52, 126 River Oak St., Belle Chase, theft.
WHITEHEAD, DAVID: 49, 117 Benton St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
BARNETT, SARAH ELIZABETH: 32, 24180 Joe May Road, Denham Springs, parish jail time.
GUIDRY, TIFFANY ANN: 23, 26190 Bobby Gill Road, Denham Springs, probation.
LUCAS, BLAINE A.: 20, 22655 Bush Watts, Livingston, felony theft.
GENTRY, STARLA L.: 34, 52177 John Forbes Road, Franklinton, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, false certificates.
BRUMFIELD, CHRISTOPHER S.: 44, 24941 George Settlement Road, Springfield, resisting an officer, bicycles/front lamps/side and rear reflectors, fugitive.
SHARRETS, DEVIN: 20, 1106 Jason Drive, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving on roadway lane for traffic, smoking in vehicle with child, expired motor vehicle insurance, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
SMALL, MICHAEL A.: 50, 28624 Magnolia Road, Walker, theft.
TRAYLOR, CHRISTIAN S.: 20, 2205 Carolyn Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault, simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment.
NEWBY, JAMES ALLEN: 68, 211 Parade St., Erie, criminal trespass, solicitation on an interstate highway, littering prohibited, appearing in an intoxicated condition.
BERTHELOT, MICHELLE WILKINSON: 47, 30679 Bill Martin Lane, Springfield, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, issuing worthless checks.
PETSCH, MICHELLE RENAE: 51, 11235 Crossover Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia, theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
DUKES, PRESTON: 18, 26860 Kelli Drive, Denham Springs, aggravated assault upon peace officer, resisting an officer, simple escape/aggravated escape, attempt/second-degree murder.
DESLATTE, LINDA: 62, 15831 Gaylord Oaks, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
EVANS, CASSIE ANN: 47, 00800 Illinois Ave., Jacksonville, theft.
July 11
CASEY, BRANDON RAY: 38, 35102 Quail Creek, Denham Springs, speeding, driving on roadway lane for traffic, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
HEDGEPETH, ANDREW: 21, 9032 Springridge, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, second-degree rape.