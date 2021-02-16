HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has set two dates to honor spring 2021 graduates, university officials announced.
Spring 2021 Commencement will follow a similar format to fall 2020 exercises with ceremonies held over two days. Ceremonies will be conducted by colleges in order to comply with existing state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. Graduates of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and the College of Business will be honored May 18, while the Colleges of Nursing and Health Sciences, Education, and Science and Technology graduates will be honored May 19.
The locations and times of ceremonies will be determined and announced prior to Grad Fair, which is March 9 and 10. The graduation application deadline remains Wednesday, Feb. 17.
For details and updates about spring 2021 Commencement, visit www.southeastern.edu/commencement.