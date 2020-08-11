LSU AgCenter to offer online Dining with Diabetes Classes
Dining with Diabetes is a program that helps adults at risk or with Type 2 diabetes learn how to manage their condition through meal planning, label reading and portion control. The five-part educational series will be held virtually on Mondays Aug. 17 through Sept. 14. The date for a follow-up reunion class with a guest speaker will be announced later. The online classes begin at 5:30 p.m. and last 1-1½ hours each.
The program will be conducted by Layne Langley, LSU AgCenter area nutrition agent, and Dewana Bobo, family nurse practitioner with the Daniel Clinic. Participants will receive all information discussed at each class including tools to help successfully manage their condition.
There is no cost. The series is open to the public. Although free, preregistration is required. Limited online class capacity is available.
Call (225) 635-3614 for information and to be emailed the link to register, email Langley at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu for information or visit West Feliciana Parish LSU AgCenter on Facebook to register. Registration ends Friday, Aug. 14.
Session dates and topics:
Aug. 17: What is Diabetes?
Aug. 24: Carbohydrates and Sweeteners
Aug. 31: Fats and Sodium
Sept. 14: Vitamins, Minerals and Fiber
Leadership class accepting applications
The Livingston Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2021 Class of Leadership Livingston.
Visit tinyurl.com/yxfqgjfl for the application. Visit livingstonparishchamber.org/leadership-livingston for information.
Applications are due by noon Aug. 28.
Check out the library
The Livingston Parish Library has announced its August events.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Livingston Parish Library is presenting all programming and events in a virtual format. These will be available on the library’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels. Visit www.mylpl.info for information.
In addition to traditional story times and crafts, the library is having STEAM and technology sessions, crafts for adults and more.
At 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Trivia Night for ages 12 and up will focus on science fiction and fantasy. The Aug. 28 trivia session will be on the 1990s.
At 10 a.m. Aug. 28, puzzle your way through a Jumanji Virtual Escape Room for ages 12 an up.
Youth Virtual Storytime for ages 0-11 will be held at 10 a.m. August 31.
For all activities, call the Livingston Parish Library at (225) 686-4100 or visit the website for details.
