Everyone’s favorite rabbit is set to return to the Livingston Parish Library from Tuesday to July 12 as part of the library’s Summer Reading Program.
Tim and Laura Allured, the couple behind the popular Harvey Rabbit and Friends, have become staples of the LPL's summer reading program with their blend of ventriloquism, puppetry, music, magic and educational entertainment.
Harvey Rabbit, along with his friends Cecil the Orangutan and T-Boy the Alligator, will appear at all five branches of the library.
Harvey Rabbit & Friends schedule:
Main Branch in Livingston: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Albany-Springfield Branch: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Denham Springs-Walker Branch: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Watson Branch: 2 p.m. Wednesday
South Branch: 10 a.m. July 12
Harvey Rabbit & Friends is supported in part by a Decentralized Arts Funding Grant from the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge in cooperation with the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, and Louisiana State Arts Council.