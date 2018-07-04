Harvey Rabbit 1.jpg

Tim Allured and Laura Allured with a group of children in a song about summer reading during the Harvey Rabbit and Friends show at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library on Tuesday, June 30, 2015. The fun-filled variety show featured talking puppets, songs, magic and games for children of all ages is coming back to the library starting Tuesday.

Everyone’s favorite rabbit is set to return to the Livingston Parish Library from Tuesday to July 12 as part of the library’s Summer Reading Program.

Tim and Laura Allured, the couple behind the popular Harvey Rabbit and Friends, have become staples of the LPL's summer reading program with their blend of ventriloquism, puppetry, music, magic and educational entertainment.

Harvey Rabbit, along with his friends Cecil the Orangutan and T-Boy the Alligator, will appear at all five branches of the library.

Harvey Rabbit & Friends schedule:

Main Branch in Livingston: 10 a.m. Tuesday

Albany-Springfield Branch: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Denham Springs-Walker Branch: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Watson Branch: 2 p.m. Wednesday

South Branch: 10 a.m. July 12

Harvey Rabbit & Friends is supported in part by a Decentralized Arts Funding Grant from the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge in cooperation with the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, and Louisiana State Arts Council.

