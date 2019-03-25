LIVINGSTON — A key Livingston Parish School Board committee on Thursday recommended an additional $750 paycheck for school system employees.
“I wish it could be a lot more, but I recognize the fact we still need to be fiscally responsible as a school district," Schools Superintendent Rick Wentzel said the the Budget and Goals Committee meeting.
The school system had a tradition of giving employees a "13th check" each year from 1997 through 2008, Wentzel said. But when the the Legislature stopped giving annual increases in state funding for parish schools, it became harder for Livingston to afford the annual payouts.
"We stopped getting that 2.75 percent increase, and as a result that 13th check stopped as well," Wentzel said.
The additional paycheck would come in addition to any pay raise that comes next year from the Louisiana Legislature, which is gearing up to consider a proposal from Gov. John Bel Edwards to give raises of $1,000 for teachers and $500 for support staff.
Board President Buddy Mincey Jr. said school leaders have spoken with the Livingston Parish delegation in favor of the statewide pay raise, and the board will consider a resolution next month to support it, too.
"I feel like we’re doing everything we can,” Mincey said.
Wentzel said the 13th check — one of his final major initiatives before retiring in June — would cost the school system $3.2 million.
It would be funded primarily by $3 million in restricted reserves from a parish-wide one-cent sales tax that is devoted to salaries and benefits. The rest will come from the school system's unrestricted reserves.
Full-time employees would get the full $750 check, with taxes and retirement withheld. Part-time employees will get a percentage of the full amount based on the hours they work.
Employees must have worked at least 50 percent of the school year to be eligible.
The school system employs about 3,475 people. The checks would be distributed by mid-May.
Livingston school employees got one 13th check since 2008: in 2014 with special state funds that accompanied the last across-the-board pay raise.
School Board member Jan Benton recalled the extra checks meant a lot to school employees when she was a school principal.
"The teachers so much appreciate it," she said. "We need some happy teachers, so we can show our appreciation."
Wentzel said he believed in giving an across-the-board payout, as opposed to a percentage of salary, because it would be most equitable and help to show appreciation to the lower-paid employees.
"I felt like it was important we recognize them just like we recognize every employee in this system. Hopefully we can continue to maintain employment numbers in our system," he said.
The issue of giving teachers a bump arose last year amid pressure from employees, especially bus drivers, an area where the school system has recently struggled with turnover.
School Board member Kellee Hennessy Dickerson requested the school board conduct an audit geared towards identifying cost-saving measures that could make room for a raise or a 13th check.
At the time, other School Board members questioned whether the school system could afford it. The audit was cancelled after the auditor raised concerns about its scope.
The full School Board is expected to take up the 13th check proposal at its April 4 meeting.