Halloween approaches
French Settlement announced its trick-or-treat hours are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for French Settlement and for the unincorporated areas of Livingston Parish.
Amite Baptist Church in Denham Springs is holding a trunk-or-treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Chef's evening
Tickets are on sale for the Holliday Chef's Evening and Wine Tasting Event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 29. Local chefs will set up in shops in the Denham Springs Antiques Village to present tastes from menu items while people shop for the holidays. Tickets are a $25 donation and are available on PayPal at denhamspringsmainstreet.org. Call (225) 667-7512 for information.
Art opportunities
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites children ages 8-12 years old to a Watercolor Painting Class on Nov. 3 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., in Denham Springs at 10 a.m. Instructor Shelly Frederick will help students paint a fall scarecrow watercolor design. The cost is $10 and includes supplies. To register, visit artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Register early as space is limited.
Also, the Arts Council has extended its deadline for artists to submit work for a possible exhibition and book. Former and current residents of Livingston Parish have until Nov. 30 to submit their original traditional and contemporary art for “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish.”
Feeding kids
Children can visit the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library, 26941 La. 43, for Lego and snacks with Mighty Moms. The next event is 5 p.m., Nov. 8.
Social media for families
An event for fourth-graders and higher and their parents called Innocent Eyes will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. The free event will have cybercrime investigators showing where dangers lurk on social media to help children learn to avoid the dangers. Seating is limited. Contact Jennifer Rabalais at jennifer.rabalais@lpsb.org or (225) 667-1098 and provide the names of those attending as well as the child's school and grade level.
Fire hydrant maintenance
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 4 announced it has contracted with Fire Management Solutions LLC to perform upkeep on more than 1,500 hydrants through the end of the year. "Do not be alarmed if you see them flowing or painting hydrants near your home. They do not have to go far into your yard, only to the hydrants which are located within the servitude," the announcement said. For questions, call (225) 664-7123.