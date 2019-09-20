The City of Walker has rescinded its boil notice two days after subcontractors hit a water main.
The city said in a release Wednesday that a contractor working in the area accidentally hit a water main, causing a loss of pressure and some residents to be without water.
In a release issued Friday, city officials said the advisory was rescinded and the Louisiana Department of Health had cleared all submitted water samples as safe to drink.
The city issued a notice Wednesday afternoon naming the impacted area as from La. 447 from railroad crossing north to Lonnie Wascom Road, including all adjacent roads connected to Highway 447.
The city updated its boil advisory on Wednesday evening to include residents and businesses on Burgess Avenue east of College Street to Stump Street and from La. 447 north of Dumplin Creek, an area that includes the following streets: Brannon, Brown, Church, Collins, Dawn, Dunn, Elm, Forest, Head, Johnson, Keith, Lockhart, Oak, Perkins, Robin, Sherwood, Sycamore and Travis.