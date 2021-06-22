This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
AMITE — Brad C. Phillips, 34, of Independence, pleaded no contest to 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles — victims under 13 years of age.
On May 2, 2017, special agents with the Louisiana Department of Justice collected information regarding an ongoing investigation of child exploitation using the social media application, KIK. Investigating related crimes, agents found the defendant had received child pornography through the app. A federal search warrant was issued.
On May 4, 2017, special agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crimes Unit, along with Homeland Security Investigations and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, attempted to execute a search warrant of the property believed to be the defendant’s home. Upon arrival to the residence, agents observed a vacant property. Agents learned the defendant was the owner of Angie’s Bar in Independence, where they located the defendant. The defendant provided his email address and password to the officers which revealed numerous pornographic images of child sexual abuse.
Phillips is to appear in front of Judge William Dykes on July 13 for sentencing
AMITE — Christopher Bell Sr., 39, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to manslaughter and fraudulent firearm/ammunition purchase.
On Dec. 5, 2018, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office was alerted to shots fired at Valencia Villas Apartments in Hammond. After arriving on the scene, deputies observed a male victim, later identified as Tyreyon Garner, facedown, unresponsive within the lawn of the apartment complex. Eyewitnesses identified Christopher Bell Sr. as the suspect who arrived in a silver-color vehicle prior to opening fire and fleeing the scene.
According to the defendant’s statement, the defendant’s ex-girlfriend had become involved with Garner. The defendant traveled to his estranged girlfriend’s residence where he observed the two together and a verbal argument ensued. Garner attempted to flee the scene as the defendant opened fire on Garner. The firearm used was illegally purchased through a third party. After the incident, a warrant was issued for the defendant’s arrest.
On Dec. 7, 2018, the defendant traveled to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and admitted to his involvement in Garner’s death. The defendant was apprehended into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.
The autopsy report confirmed Garner’s cause of death was due to a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Christopher Bell Sr. was sentenced to 45 years with the Department of Corrections for his role in the death of 22-year-old Tyreyon Garner.
LIVINGSTON — Matthew Martello, 29, of Springfield, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery — first offense — strangulation and second-degree kidnapping.
On Oct. 5, 2020, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a battery complaint on Blood River Road in Springfield. Upon arrival to the scene, officers contacted the victim who advised her current boyfriend, Martello, held her captive for two days. The victim stated she was prevented from leaving the residence through physical force, including strangulation. Officers observed redness and bruising on the victim’s face, neck, arms and legs. A warrant was issued for Martello’s arrest.
On Oct. 8, 2020, Martello was arrested. Martello was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections.
Results from May 18, before Judge Erika Sledge in Amite:
Rita Dufour: 48, of Kentwood, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. She received credit for time served.
Quary Dyson: 35, of Roseland, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm/carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to two and a half years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Verlisia Hookfin: 27, of Greensburg, pleaded no contest to simple arson and simple criminal damage to property under $1,000. She was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. All but one year of the sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Dwight Jackson: 40, of Tangipahoa, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and monetary instrument abuse. He was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Jacoby Nelson: 28, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin and five counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Korey Oulliber: 29, of Ponchatoula, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance and domestic abuse batter — first offense — strangulation. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Aaron Watson: 29, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to three counts of theft of a motor vehicle valued at $5,000 or more but less than $25,000 and theft of a motor vehicle valued at $1,000 or more but less than $5,000. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Results from May 24, before Judge Erika Sledge in Livingston:
John Sullivan Jr.: 27, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Marcus White Jr.: 20, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to principal to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and criminal mischief. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from May 27, before Judge Brenda Ricks in Livingston:
John Barker Jr.: 55, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender — first offense. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Dawn Bourgeois: 41, of Hammond, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Constance Comstock: 36, of Walker, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft in excess of $1,000 but less than $5,000. She is to be sentenced July 12.
Adam Day: 36, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Devin Filer: 31, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse battery — child endangerment law, cruelty to a juvenile, two counts of domestic abuse battery — first offense — household member, resisting an officer, and theft under $1,000. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
David Guy Sr.: 35, of Walker, pleaded guilty to cruelty to a juvenile, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia — first offense. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Ashley Hall: 38, of Zachary, pleaded no contest to principal to simple burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia — first offense. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Christopher Hanks: 34, of Holden, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated — controlled dangerous substance — first offense, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia — first offense. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,859 fine along with court costs and fees.
Dale Maddox: 57, of Walker, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and two counts of resisting an officer. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Darren McLin: 31, of Hammond, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of stolen things over $2,500, criminal trespassing, and domestic abuse battery — first offense. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,800 fine along with court costs and fees.
Jason Migliore Sr.: 48, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to theft in excess of $1,000 but less than $5,000. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Gary Smith: 43, of Walker, pleaded guilty to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance and monetary instrument abuse. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,800 fine along with court costs and fees.
David Solomon: 25, of Hammond, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia — first offense. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Curtis Thomas: 54, of Independence, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession, and possession of a drug paraphernalia — first offense. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Stewart Thomas: 45, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana/THC, possession of drug paraphernalia — first offense, theft in excess of $1,000 but less than $5,000, and theft under $1,000. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,800 fine along with restitution, court costs, and fees.
Charlotte White: 54, of Holden, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and possession of marijuana/THC. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
David York Jr.: 36, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia — first offense, and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Results from May 28, before Judge William Dykes in St. Helena:
Wade Bauer: 49, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to theft of $25,000 or more. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections.
Results from June 1, before Judge Brian Ables in Livingston:
Robert Baray: 53, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Tyrone Broadway: 28, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Kristy Foster: 33, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served consecutively.
Kimberly McKinney: 41, of Springfield, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. She received credit for time served.