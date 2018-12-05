Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Dylan Drake, of Walker, was the Sailor of the Day on Nov. 16.
He was presented his award by Capt. Randy Peck, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), and Command Master Chief Benjamin Rushing. The John C. Stennis is underway and conducting operations in international waters in the Philippine Sea as part of a dual carrier strike force exercise.
The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting regional security, stability and prosperity, a news release said.