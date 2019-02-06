LIVINGSTON — Four Livingston Parish students have been awarded this year’s “Yes I Can” Awards by Louisiana’s Council for Exceptional Children, making each of them eligible for the organization’s national awards program.
The “Yes I Can” Awards recognize children and youth with exceptionalities who have demonstrated their determination and achievement in multiple ways. The “Yes I Can” Awards review committee selects one winner each year in each of the following categories: academics, arts, school and community activities, self-advocacy, technology and transition.
The parish’s four winners include Alisha Davis, a fifth-grader at South Fork Elementary, who won in the art category; Timothy Bell, a fourth-grader at Freshwater Elementary, who won in the academic category; Heaven Barker, a third-grader at Freshwater Elementary, who won in the technology category; and Carson Tullier, a third-grader at Juban Parc Elementary, who won in the self-advocacy category.
“We are very proud of our students and those dedicated educators who work with them,” Special Education Director Eric Penalber said. “This recognition of their abilities is a true testament to their positive attitudes and determination, as well as the supportive environment our school district works to provide each day for all our students.”
Each of the students was nominated by a teacher at their respective schools. Freshwater Elementary School’s Karen Pourciau and Crystal Jones nominated Bell and Barker, respectively. South Fork Elementary teacher Kristy Guidry nominated Davis, and adaptive physical education teacher Lisa Dugas, who serves Juban Parc Elementary, nominated Tullier.
Since the inception of the “Yes I Can” awards program in 1982, more than 40,000 children and young adults nationwide have been recognized.
“Our teachers put a lot of time into gathering the necessary information to nominate our students for these awards. The students deserve the recognition, and it’s worth it for our teachers to go that extra mile to see that they are recognized,” Penalber said.