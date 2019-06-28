After nearly 24 years on the bench, Judge Doug Hughes will retire from the 21st Judicial District Court on Sunday, a year and a half before his term ends.
A Denham Springs native, Hughes is the son of the late Milton Hughes, who served 44 years on the Livingston Parish School Board.
Doug Hughes was elected in October 1995 to replace Judge Jimmy Kuhn and spent his first years on the bench in Family and Juvenile Court.
He transitioned to Criminal/Civil Court in 1997. In 2016, his sister, Charlotte Hughes Foster, was elected to the 21st JDC as well, making them the first siblings to serve on the bench together in the state, according to a press release from 21st Judicial District Court.
“It’s been a great run,” Doug Hughes said in the news release. “My daughter is living and working in Washington, D.C., and my son is a college student in Mississippi – my wife and I plan to travel and spend more time with them."
The 21st JDC covers Livingston, Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes.
An election to replace Hughes on the bench can be held Oct. 12 so the state does not incur the expense of a special election, the 21st JDC news release says, but the release is unclear if the election would be held on this date.
Hughes' term expires Dec. 31, 2020.