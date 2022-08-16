Fellowship-trained sports medicine physician Michelle Sliva has joined North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center effective Aug. 1.
Sliva comes to the center after recently completing a fellowship in sports medicine through WellSpan Health System in York, Pennsylvania.
Using nonsurgical orthopedic treatments, Sliva will work with the center’s team of orthopedic surgeons, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and athletic trainers, as well as North Oaks Rehabilitation Services therapists, to get injured athletes back in action quickly and safely. She also will serve as medical director of both North Oaks Sports Medicine and the Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics Sports Medicine program.
“I enjoy seeing athletes at all levels of competition recover and succeed after injuries,” said Sliva, who is a triathlete.
“I have always wanted to help others improve their health,” she said. “My specific interest in sports medicine came about when I was injured as a young swimmer. I had the benefit of working with a great sports medicine team to get me back in the pool. The team included an athletic trainer, physical therapist, primary care sports medicine physician and orthopedic surgeon. It was then that I knew I wanted to do what they did for me for other athletes.”
Sliva earned her medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine in the Netherlands Antilles.
As a certified athletic trainer, medical student, resident and fellow, Sliva had the opportunity to work with a variety of sports and athletes at all levels — from high school and collegiate to semiprofessional and professional — including minor league baseball, USA Taekwondo and Ironman events.
Sliva’s approach to patient care centers on empowering her patients to play an active role in mapping out their care plan. “I believe medical decisions should be a group decision between the patient, their family and the sports medicine team,” she explains. “I encourage my patients and their family members to ask questions and share concerns so that I can make sure that they are well-informed to make a decision.”
The center’s Hammond clinic is in Suite 100, North Oaks Clinic Building, 15813 Paul Vega, M.D., Drive. Its Livingston clinic is in Suite 100, North Oaks-Livingston Parish Medical Complex, 17199 Spring Ranch Road.
To schedule an appointment, call (985) 230-2663 or visit www.northoaks.org/domore.