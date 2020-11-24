In response to coronavirus, the Livingston Parish Library is presenting all programming and events in a virtual format.
These will be available on the library’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels. Visit www.mylpl.info or call (225) 686-4100 for information.
Activities scheduled for December include:
Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; 10 a.m.
Virtual crafts offers arts and crafts that are suitable for all ages, using items you likely have around your house. Log on to Facebook, Instagram or YouTube to join in.
Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23; 10 a.m.
Wacky Wiggle Wednesday is for ages 0-11 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance lifelong learning and neural development. Log on to Facebook, Instagram or YouTube and wiggle and groove.
Dec. 4; 10 a.m.
Christmas Elf Virtual Escape Room (all ages) is the library's newest virtual escape room on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
Dec. 4; 1 p.m.
Collect your supplies (cookie cutters and recipes) at your local branch for a Family Holiday Baking Craft (all ages).
Dec. 4, 18; 7 p.m.
Trivia Night LIVE! on Zoom (ages 12+): Participants must register in advance to play Trivia Night LIVE! A valid email address and Zoom account are required. Gather your friends and family or play it solo. One player will win a prize for participating and completing a survey after the program.
Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26; 10 a.m.
STEAM Saturday (ages 5-18) offers hands-on creative learning to help students engage with educational concepts and develop problem-solving skills in science, technology, engineering, art and math. Log on to Facebook, Instagram or YouTube to join.
Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28; 10 a.m.
Read-to-Me Monday is a virtual story time for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop prereading skills while children and their caregivers have fun. Join on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28; 6 p.m.
Bedtime Stories is for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop prereading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Join in on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Dec. 11; 10 a.m.
Christmas trees Puppet Show, for ages 0-11, features Sheep, Marco and Ramses on a quest to make ornaments and help their friend decorate for the holidays in this musical adventure. Join on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Dec. 11; 10 p.m.
Macramé Angel Ornament is a craft for all ages. Go by your local branch and pick up your supplies, then watch how some string and a bead can become a little bit of holiday magic. Join on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.