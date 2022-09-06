Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its summer quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.
Students listed with an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list, earning at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).
Students from the region include:
Denham Springs: Dalton Walker Willis*
St. Francisville: Reagan Elizabeth Edwards*
Zachary: Matthew M. Boyea*, Kiswayla K. Scott, Amanda Blayre Madison*, Joshua Nicholas Wittig*