Livingston Parish Adult Education students and staff know how to make healthier choices, thanks to LSU AgCenter Area Nutrition Agent Layne Langley’s monthly nutrition series.
Most programs during the nutrition series included hands-on food demonstrations with recipes related to the program topics.
The MyPlate MyWins program focused on the five food groups and the benefits of eating foods from each group. During the Family Mealtime program, participants learned tips on building family mealtime into weekly activities. Food Safety & Hand Washing taught the importance of hand-washing in preventing foodborne illness and proper cooking and food storage reminders.
The dairy food group took center stage during Move to Low Fat and Fat-free Milk or Yogurt. Another program, Make Half Your Plate Fruits and Vegetables, focused on the ideal number of daily servings of fruits and vegetables.
In Solid Fats and Added Sugars, participants learned to choose food and drinks with little or no added sugars, salt and solid fat. The program also went over the nutrition facts label and the 5 and 20 Rule.
The series wrapped up with Physical Activity, stressing an active life for good health and ways to be physically active. A highlight of the program was the Chip Activity, in which participants learned how much physical activity is required to burn the calories consumed in a single potato chip. All participants received resistance bands to use in physical activity.
For more information on nutrition programs in Livingston Parish, call Langley at (225) 686-3020 email lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.