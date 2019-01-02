The holiday season has come and gone, and now the focus turns to what comes next.
The bright Friday night lights of football season are behind us. Time for sports like basketball, baseball and softball — and wrestling and tennis — to have their turn.
Here are some stories to watch in Livingston Parish sports as the school year rounds the corner.
WALKER REPEAT?: The biggest story of 2018 in Livingston Parish sports will continue to warrant headlines as long as junior Jalen Cook and sophomore Brian Thomas are drawing attention to the Walker High campus.
Last year, the dynamic duo helped a big senior class bring home the first state basketball championship in Walker history, and the two developed into big-time, two-sport recruits (yes, they are star receivers on the football team) before returning to the court this season.
Despite a few early hiccups, Walker basketball was off to a nice 11-4 start entering Christmas.
And with the school expected to open its new gym later this month, the Wildcats will have some jazzy new digs — complete with video boards, NBA-style goals and more than 2,000 seats — to showcase when it's time to make a playoff run.
WHO'S GOT NEXT?: Livingston Parish never wants for contenders in girls basketball.
Holden is in a rebuild after winning state in Class B for the second time in three years, but the Rockets can't be counted out until the dust settles.
Denham Springs won the parish tournament last month with a double-digit victory over Walker and was off to a 15-2 start. Could this be the year the Yellow Jackets win their first Class 5A title since 1996?
Of course, some of Denham's stiffest competition could come in a rematch with Walker, which went 17-2 in pre-Christmas action.
And the Wildcats should only become stronger as star transfer Tiara Young, averaging 32 points, becomes more comfortable.
Also keep an eye on Doyle, which could be a contender in the 2A race. The Tigers lost only to Walker and Denham in the early season.
WANNA WRESTLE?: Live Oak junior Camdyn Ingram could be considered the Hulk Hogan of Livingston Parish, minus all the theatrics.
Ingram will head to Bossier City with his Live Oak teammates in February looking to repeat as a state champion in Division II. He had a blistering 65-1 record as a sophomore and was named The Advocate's All-Metro Most Outstanding Wrestler.
The Eagles are always in contention in the team competition and finished third last season behind Parkway and Teurlings Catholic.
Clayton Hill is another Eagle to watch. He won state at 106 pounds last year.
WHERE WILL DOUGHTY GO?: Denham Springs shortstop Cade Doughty signed with LSU last fall, but there is some question whether he ever makes it to college. That's because of his sky-high stock in pro ball.
Doughty has played all over the globe during his young career, and his highlight-reel catch in USA Baseball's Tournament of Stars last summer made SportsCenter's Top Plays.
If he suits up with the Tigers, he will join brother Braden on coach Paul Mainieri's roster.
The one certainty is that Doughty has just one spring left with the Yellow Jackets. Area baseball fans should make a point to go watch him play.
SEE YOU IN SULPHUR: Two-time defending state champion Holden still has this year and the next to trot out star pitcher Olivia Lackie, who led the Rockets to their first state titles as a freshman and sophomore.
Two more all-state players — Ashley Fogg and Emma Hutchinson — return to the Rockets as well.
To say Holden will be favored in Class B when the state softball tournament gets underway April 26 at Frasch Park in Sulphur would probably be an understatement.
The better question may be how Doyle responds after winning the 2A state title last spring in the Tigers' third straight trip to the state tournament.
And will anyone from 4-5A, like Denham Springs, Live Oak or Central, emerge as a contender? No one from the district made it to state last year.
RETURN GAME: Paige Duncan got to experience life as the hometown hero last spring when she became the first Denham Springs tennis player in nearly three decades to win a state singles championship.
Duncan, a longtime star on the USTA circuit, returns for her junior season looking to make it two titles in a as many tries.
The state championships for Division I tennis are April 26-27 in Monroe.