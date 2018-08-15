The following people were booked into the Livingston Parish prison Aug. 1-8:
Aug. 1
MARCELLO, CATHERINE: 52, 7556 Impson Drive, Denham Springs, felony theft.
JARREAU, AMBER: 25, 5306 Sherwood St., Baton Rouge, felony theft.
JOHNSON, TIMOTHY: 56, 3833 Brown Road, Albany, taillamps.
STUTTS, SOPHIA: 47, 36370 N. Corbin Road, Walker, court remand.
ST. PIERRE, EVAN ROBERT: 37, 24230 Millican Drive, Denham Springs, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
WISE, SHAWN RAMSEY: 54, 34372 Robbie Lee Drive, Denham Springs, unauthorized entry of a place of business, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
THILL, EUGENE: 55, 8051 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taillamps, two counts possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, simple criminal damage to property, unlawful to smell model glue/toxic vapors, to sell to minors.
PORTER, BILLY: 42, 909 Ruby Road, Bogalusa, fugitive.
LANDRY, LANCE L.: 34, 30650 Shannon Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
TOWNSEND, NORVIN: 41, 15770 Riverdale Road, Baton Rouge, simple burglary, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
LAMBERT, KATLYN MARIE: 30, 17161 La. 16, French Settlement, simple burglary, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
BARNETT, STEVEN PAUL: 35, 25304 La. 441, Holden, Department of Corrections incarceration.
LUMPKIN, ADAM: 33, 30475 Dawson Lane, Hammond, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
GILL, BRUCE A.: 34, 218 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, secretary to require periodical inspection.
BOSTWICK, JAMES W.: 34, 35537 Bend Road, Lot 17, Denham Springs, two counts simple battery, simple assault, aggravated assault, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
THOMPSON, JEREMY: 39, 15786 Florida Blvd., Holden, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Aug. 2
LUNSFORD, JOSHUA WILLIAM: 33, 18022 Beechwood, Prairieville, traffic bench warrant, no driver's license, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
COPELAND, KYLE ANTHONY: 26, 19825 La. 42, Livingston, simple battery, simple assault.
WILLIAMS, TERESA B.: 30, 915 Poplar St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, improper supervision of minor by parent/legal custodian, careless operation.
BOUDREAUX, ALEXIS: 23, 146 E. Bayou Shore, Lafayette, four counts manufacture, four counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, three counts distribution, two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prostitution, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
WINDING, MARCUS: 40, I12 Conrad St., Baton Rouge, failure to pay child support, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, five counts manufacture, five counts cultivation, two counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, three counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
LANDRY, KEVIN DALE: 43, 28995 La. 441, Holden, illegal possession of stolen things, fugitive.
NEWTON, EVERETTE LEE: 37, 30757 Linder Road, A, Denham Springs, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, resisting an officer, violations of registration provisions, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
HOYT, MARK DWAYNE: 38, 27350 Lake Brandy Drive, Holden, aggravated second-degree battery, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, fugitive.
COMPTON, SYDNEY: 22, 34774 Weiss Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, theft.
WRIGHT, JOHNNY: 45, Long Bottom, Ohio, simple criminal damage to property, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
BROXSON, MITCHELL LOMAX: 43, 15930 Gaylord Oaks, Walker, probation administrative sanction.
BAIZE, IRVING: 30, 29165 Tom Williams Road, Independence, probation.
STEWART, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL: 28, 23801 Snowden Drive, Denham Springs, probation.
DUPRE, NEAL JOSEPH: 37, W. Lee Hughes Road, Hammond, leased movable, obtain by false represent/failure to return, failure to pay child support.
COX, CRYSTAL: 35, 29360 Red Oak Road, Livingston, court remand.
BRONSTON, JACOB: 21, 24601 Kenneth Drive, Denham Springs, felony theft.
ELLARD, MELANIE R.: 37, 13216 Brown Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
SHEA, BRITTANY E.: 32, 2942 Carmen Drive, Baton Rouge, simple burglary, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, no driver's license, maximum speed limit, speeding, expired motor vehicle insurance, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
GILLILAND, KIMBERLY: 51, 68587 La. 1054, Kentwood, theft.
PALMER, VICTOR RAY: 50, Hebrew Ridge, Denham Springs, parole.
MORRIS, JERRY: 37, 33424 Weiss Road, Livingston, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property.
Aug. 3
GATEWOOD, ASHLIE: 33, 138 N. Hummal St., Apt. 1, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft, criminal trespass.
MCKINNEY, CHAD E.: 32, 22357 Blood River Road, Springfield, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury, theft of a motor vehicle.
ROWE, BRENT: 29, 34105 Whitehead Road, Holden, failure to appear, probation administrative sanction.
WHEAT, JOHN L.: 24, 130 N. 15th St., Ponchatoula, taillamps, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, driver must be licensed, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
PORTER, TERRY: 31, 3431 Redlands Drive, Baton Rouge, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, child passenger restraint system.
SMITH, PAIGE: 27, 25542 Traylor Lane, Springfield, violation of protective orders.
JOHNSON, RANDY J.: 40, 8815 Cherokee Ave., Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
SCOTT, MIRANDA: 36, 8825 Cherokee, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
WILLIAMS, KEVIN: 56, 1207 Lovett St., Hammond, Department of Corrections incarceration.
FRANCIS, ETHAN: 28, 155 Partridge St., Covington, Department of Corrections incarceration.
WEST, RASHAUD: 25, 17076 E. Coleman St., Hammond, Department of Corrections incarceration.
WOOD, JON: 34, 36422 Teat Blackwell Road, Pearl River, Department of Corrections incarceration.
HAMILTON, JONATHAN: 34, 3832 Verrett, St. Bernard, Department of Corrections incarceration.
DIAMOND, JARVIS: 24, 813 Fischer Lane, Kentwood, Department of Corrections incarceration.
GAUTREAUX, MELANIE: 38, 30536 Milton Road, Walker, distribution to persons under age 18.
HEATH, MICHAEL: 49, 443 Cockerham Road, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
KENNISON, TRAVIS: 34, 16549 La. 16, French Settlement, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, simple burglary.
CHRISWELL, ETHEL: 39, 22318 Blood River Road, Springfield, fugitive, two counts improper supervision of minor by parent/legal custodian, two counts illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
HICKS, LANDUN MICHAEL: 21, 21017 Watson Drive, Zachary, speeding, no driver's license, fugitive.
GREEN, TODD WILLIAM: 45, 25186 Spiller Ranch, Denham Springs, theft, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, accident reports/when and to whom made/information aid.
ROUSSEL, BRANDON J.: 24, 26384 Wax Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, probation.
HENDERSON, DEVON ASHTON: 26, 35772 Marlbrook St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
FRAZEE, JARED ANTHONY: 47, 5977 Rollinson Road, Liberty, Mississippi, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license, switched plate, security required.
LEE, AUSTIN: 20, 16137 Berryhill Drive, Baton Rouge, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, establishing of speed zones, view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, taillamps, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security.
TURNER, JOSHUA CHANCE: 18, 22061 Liberty Road, Zachary, theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Aug. 4
SNYDER, AUSTIN DANIEL: 21, 2401 Division St., Metairie, speeding.
TRENT, RICHARD: 26, 10458 White Road, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, simple battery, resisting an officer.
HERNANDEZ, JEFFERY: 38, 32500 Doyle Road, Livingston, parole.
SEAL, JAMES: 59, 116 Judy St., Denham Springs, expired motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, expired vehicle registration, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, driver must be licensed.
AMBROSE, DONALD KENNETH: 39, 12827 Danya Drive, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, proper equipment required on vehicles.
BOURGEOIS, BRUCE EUGENE: 52, 15861 Gaylord Oaks, Walker, theft, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
SIMMONS, EDWARD JOSEPH: 43, 15860 Gayload Oaks Road, Denham Springs, accessory after the fact aiding felon, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
OLIPHANT, JASON LEE: 45, 33030 Mack Road, Walker, unauthorized use of a movable.
FITZGERALD, KEVIN RAY: 43, Aubin St., Denham Springs, cyberstalking.
BOURN, BILLY: 49, 9775 Florida Blvd., Walker, driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway lane for traffic, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
ALIPIO, DANIEL LAMAR: 41, 14205 Vincent Place Ave., Denham Springs, theft, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license; other offenses, false certificates, security required, switched plate.
SOLOMON, TEVONDRIA: 23, 141 Hugnes Lane, Pine Grove, fugitive.
TATE, CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN: 30, 26480 Oliver Wheat Road, Livingston, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
SMITH, EDDIE: 33, 25542 Trylor Lane, Holden, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, simple assault.
FIELDS, MICHAEL SHANE: 41, 25397 Lake Providence, Denham Springs, probation, felony theft.
MARINO, BRANDON: 25, 9074 Shadow Bluff Ave., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, required equipment.
WINDER, MICHAEL S.: 33, 25392 McCarrol Road, Springfield, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation of a vehicle, stop signs and yield signs.
VILLENEUVE, JORDAN KAYLIE: 28, 277 Miller Lane, Amite, simple battery.
NELSON, TIMOTHY JOSIAH: 23, 29778 S. Montpelier, Albany, parole.
Aug. 5
FOBB, GAYNELL: 43, 318 Coronet, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders, simple battery domestic violence.
LUSK, TYKEIRSTEIN: 18, 26397 Haynes Settlement Road, Springfield, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
COOPER, BRANDON: 19, 14469 W. David, Hammond, illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
SANDERS, CARL: 31, 27788 N. Horseshoe Road, Independence simple battery.
SANDERS, HALIE: 23, 27788 N. Horseshoe Road, Independence, simple battery.
PARKER, STEPHANIE M.: 29, 29645 Blount Road, Holden, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
MCKINNEY, CHARLES: 38, 29929 Amvets Road, Albany, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, proper equipment required on vehicles, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
BLOUNT, DARREN: 29, 30540 Edna Kinchen, Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, probation.
CARDONA, JONATHAN: 35, 219 Dorset Drive, Breaux Bridge, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a police officer, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace, theft.
GRIFFITH, NORA: 34, 11124 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment, two counts fugitive.
BROWN, ROBERT: 45, 26442 La. 16, Denham Springs, following vehicles, expired motor vehicle insurance, violations of registration provisions.
ELLIOT, JACOB: 26, 29330 Bill McLin Road, Livingston, disturbing the peace.
LINDEAU, RYAN J.: 29, 12904 Hazelwood St., Walker, hit-and-run driving, fugitive.
CORIO, TONI: 39, 17045 Randall Drive, Livingston, disturbing the peace, doing any of the following to disturb.
HALL, EDWARD: 47, 30216 Brown St., Walker, simple burglary, illegal carrying of weapons, resisting an officer, fugitive.
RUIZ, OLIVIA: 28, 14144 Greenwell Springs Road, Denham Springs, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, registration certificates, speeding, security required, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
STANLEY, MARK: 31, 35073 Madisonville Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
TRADER, ROBERT: 49, 31969 Lower Rome, Springfield, theft of utility service.
LEJEUNE, JOHNATHON: 31, 29843 Gaylord Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment.
JORDAN, ROBERT: 17, 14969 Cayon Hill Drive, Walker, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Aug. 6
BLACKFORD, JASON: 21, 12398 Florida Blvd., Livingston, disturbing the peace, doing any of the following to disturb.
BERGERON, RONALD DOUGLAS: 26, 30860 Liluc St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
ROBERTSON, KENDRICK GERALD: 43, 25661 Palmwood Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, cyberstalking.
MONTGOMERY, FRED: 38, 443377 Sarasota Drive, Baton Rouge, theft.
DUNN, RYAN: 30, 12184 Brown Road, Denham Springs, home invasion, armed robbery.
PARKER, CODY R.: 22, 7167 Chandler Bluff, Denham Springs, court remand.
DOYLE, DUSTY RAY: 25, 10077 Juban Crossing, Apt. 117, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, simple battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
GRANTHAM, TIMMY JOSEPH: 43, 10508 John Thibodeaux Lane, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective orders, two counts security required, two counts driver must be licensed, registration certificates, two counts traffic bench warrant, vehicle turning left at intersection, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
WYRE, JIREH: 20, 446 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, three counts theft, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts resisting an officer.
ALLEN, JOHN: 27, 05024 Astoria Drive, Baton Rouge, four counts simple burglary.
HENRY, NICOLAS: 18, 08512 Cody Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive, four counts simple burglary.
ADAMS, JACOB: 20, 26568 Oliver Wheat Road, Livingston, false swearing.
JEANSONNE, ERIC: 37, 19357 La. 190, 110, Albany, battery of a police officer, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer with force or violence.
WILKINSON, JEFFERY: 36, 23222 Pony Drive, Zachary, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited transported/court/return.
CRAYTON, MARK RANDALL: 30, 25427 Onellion Road, Holden, theft, parole.
MARTIN, MARK EDWARD: 50, 25427 Onellion Road, Holden, security required, driver must be licensed, owner to secure registration.
CRAYTON, MARK RANDALL: 56, 25427 Onellion Road, Holden, three counts manufacture, three counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
COULTON, ZACHARY: 25, 10822 Moss Pointe Drive, Denham Springs, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
DAVID, JOSHUA: 28, 15319 Joe Savario Road, Gonzales, possession of marijuana, proper equipment required on vehicles.
LANGLOIS, JULES JOSEPH: 39, 16441 Kinchen Road, Livingston, two counts domestic abuse aggravated assault, two counts possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Aug. 7
CHOPIN, SEAN MATTHEW: 29, 11270 Juniper St., Denham Springs, manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
HENNERICHS, ADAM: 53, 16441 Kinchen Road, Livingston, domestic abuse battery.
WORTHINGTON, GABRIELLE: 37, 10842 Sherrie Lane, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
STAFFORD, BRADY MICHAEL: 24, 23711 South Point Drive, Denham Springs, careless operation, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, speeding.
LAUHOFF, DAVID: 38, 18145 Murphy Estates, Livingston, vehicle license required, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
MATHIS, MICAH W.: 26, 8880 Eagle Drive, Denham Springs, simple burglary, failure to pay child support, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.
BOWMAN, CHRISTOPHER: 22, 12184 Brown Road, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen firearm, simple burglary, resisting an officer.
ROUBIQUE, NATHAN: 35, homeless, court cost.
LOUQUE, KOLBY: 27, 1342 Second St., Lutcher, simple burglary.
WARREN, SMITH: 42, 32293 N. Pealie, Franklin, Department Of Corrections Incarceration.
STEWART, ELIZABETH A.: 35, 7404 Amite Church Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, temporary plates issued by dealers.
FAUCHAUX, DALLAS: 20, 21056 Diversion Canal, St. Amant, theft of a motor vehicle, expired motor vehicle insurance.
VALLET, CHRISTOPHER: 55, 17801 Jack Allen Road, Livingston, illegal possession of stolen things, probation.
BOUDREAU, WILLIAM JOHN: 46, 13542 Hammack Road, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.
ARNOLD, SHAWNA: 50, 11611 Tiger Bend Road, Baton Rouge, theft of a motor vehicle.
ROGER, MICHAEL: 32, 1417 East Jordans Crossing, Gonzales, theft, illegal possession of stolen things, fugitive, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
DELAUNE, AARON KYLE: 34, 969 River Road, Denham Springs, two counts security required, two counts false certificates, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
WILLIAMS, LYNDREA: 21, 2326 37th St., Baton Rouge, theft.
WRIGHT, KIERRA ANTIONETTE: 21, 13602 Goodwood, Baton Rouge, theft.
ANDERSON, HEIDI: 25, 14930 Libra Ave., Pride, probation administrative sanction.
WALLS, CHRISTOPHER: 40, 1005 Holly Cemetery Road, Lady Love, Texas, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
ROE, ROBERT DEWAYNE: 47, 36607 Fore Road, Denham Springs, theft of a motor vehicle.
BRABHAM, CHRISTOPHER: 34, 27307 May Edwards Road, Ponchatoula, unauthorized entry of a place of business, theft, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
WARE, BRANDI ANN: 43, 13529 Petite Amite, Maurepas, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license, two counts theft, possession of marijuana, fugitive.
DELANEY, JOHN MARION: 56, 08275 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, careless operation.
Aug. 8
GILMORE, REGINALD LEKETH: 35, 2080 N. Lobdell Blvd., Apt. 521, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taillamps, expired motor vehicle insurance, security required.
GLASS, WALTER LEE: 44, 28507 La. 444, Springfield, driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving, stop signs and yield signs.