PONCHATOULA — Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance announce a $10,000 donation to Our Daily Bread of Tangipahoa,
The donation was nominated by Shae Crain, of Blumberg & Associates, as part of an Emergency Community Support Grant to help independent insurance agents give back to their local community during the COVID-19 crisis.
The donation will go to Our Daily Bread of Tangipahoa, a nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviate hunger in the communities. The $10,000 donation will be used to help the food bank purchase items for hot meals, pay additional staff during this crisis, and general expenses due to handling large flow, a news release said.
“My team and I have recognized the hard work and dedication performed by Our Daily Bread of Tangipahoa during this pandemic, and we are incredibly thankful for Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance for providing extra funds to help the community when we need it most,” Crain said.
“The goal of the Emergency Community Support Grants is to help our independent agents make an immediate impact during this critical time in the local communities where they live and work,” said Alexis Holzer, the Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance independent agent giving program manager.