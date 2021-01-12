Girl Scouts Louisiana East and Girl Scouts of the USA have kicked off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season nationally, during a challenging time when many Girl Scouts are selling in creative, socially distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe.
Even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girls-led entrepreneurship program — including taking contact-free pickup and delivery orders through a new national collaboration with Grubhub. Additionally, GSUSA is making online cookie ordering available nationwide on Feb. 1 so consumers who don’t know a Girl Scout can still purchase cookies from a local troop for direct shipment to their homes or donation to local organizations.
Innovative girl-led sales methods
The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run a business via in-person booths, door-to-door activity and the Digital Cookie platform online, which GSUSA launched in 2014. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, girls in southeast Louisiana were inspired to act by hosting canned food drives, sewing masks for their communities, and donating cookies to front-line workers.
This year, girls as young as 5 years old are continuing to embrace their entrepreneurial spirits, stay connected to their communities, and have fun by participating in the cookie program. And, the proceeds from each purchase stay local with the troop and its council to power Girl Scouts’ essential leadership programming.
Ordering available through Grubhub
This season, Girl Scouts Louisiana East is participating in a national collaboration with food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub so girls have an additional way to facilitate contact-free cookie orders. In southeast Louisiana, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. A hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology. This method will be available in New Orleans and Baton Rouge on Feb. 25 and ending March 14.
As always, the proceeds benefit the troop and council while providing another innovative way to safely run the cookie program virtually.
Online ordering starts Feb. 1
GSUSA is making it possible for all consumers nationwide who don’t already know a Girl Scout to purchase Girl Scout Cookies online for shipment to their door. Beginning Feb. 1, customers can enter their ZIP code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a local troop to purchase from through the Digital Cookie platform for direct shipment or donation to local organizations.
This year, Girl Scouts Louisiana East will offer the new Toast-Yay! cookie, a French toast.