Five new members of the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted Sept. 22 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs.
Football All-State tight end William Cole Doiron will be honored along with Brian Scott Fontenot, who lettered four years in football, three years in baseball and two years in basketball.
Joining these Yellow Jacket greats is David Troy Fontenot, who was an All-District safety and senior Defensive Player of the Year, and Natalie Marie Landry, a two-time Class 5-A All-State outfielder in softball. Rounding out the quintet is Marla Dee Rancher-Langlois, a four-year softball player, earning MVP honors as a pitcher and second baseman as a senior.
William Cole Doiron
Though he did play basketball as a freshman, Doiron attracted more attention with his achievements on the gridiron. Doiron was a celebrated receiver in 1987 when he was selected to the Class 4A All-State football team as the state’s best tight end in its highest classification.
He was often the target of quarterback Chris Lee, the Yellow Jackets' first 1,000-yard passer, accounting for nearly half of Lee’s total passing yards. Against Lee High, Doiron caught six passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns. One reception put the game into overtime, and Mike Bencaz’s kick was between the uprights.
As a senior, he caught 41 passes for 513 yards and five touchdowns, and he was team captain.
Earning a scholarship to Delta State University in Mississippi, he majored in marketing and sales. After graduating from Southeastern Louisiana University in business in 1996, he has worked in industrial sales.
Doiron enjoys hunting with his sons and his father, welding, fishing and riding horses. He and his wife, Lane, have three sons, Kross, 21; Kash, 18; and Kye, 16.
Brian Scott Fontenot
Fontenot — valedictorian, star quarterback, star shortstop, senior class president — may be as close as Denham Springs High will ever get to having a Renaissance man on campus.
Fontenot burst onto the school’s sports scene as a freshman in 1982 and never looked back. He lettered in football four years, baseball three years and basketball two years.
He led the Jackets as football team captain to an 11-2 record and to the state quarterfinals in 1985. His senior football stats: 587 yards rushing, 11 touchdowns and 49 of 95 passes completed for 863 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Later that school year, the All-District shortstop helped lead the school to its first state title in baseball. That year he batted .361 and stole 31 bases in 31 attempts.
In the classroom, his skills were just as impressive as he was co-valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA, and the distinction of being on the all A’s honor roll for all four years.
He received four academic scholarships, choosing to attend Nicholls State University and playing baseball for the Colonels. He had 96 stolen bases in 115 attempts and a .950 fielding percentage. As a 1989 district champion, Nicholls played in the College World Series.
After graduating from Nicholls, Fontenot went to work for Wells Fargo, where he is a senior vice president and state government director. Living in Texas, he and his wife, Bobbie, have two children, Jordyn Fontenot Hauser and Ashley Fontenot.
David Troy Fontenot
A heralded Class 4A All-State defensive safety in football in 1982, Fontenot was also a two-time All-District safety and the district’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.
He had nine interceptions and four fumble recoveries over two seasons. He set the school record for most interceptions in a season, with eight in nine games; set the record for most turnovers recovered by an individual in a season, nine in nine games; and tied the record for most interceptions in one game with three picks that directly led to an upset victory over Hammond.
A Morning Advocate article published Oct. 29, 1982, said before the Central game, “When asked about his best defensive player, he (Coach Butch Wax) says … Fontenot just has that intelligence, that sense of being near the ball on defense. … Call it awareness, sixth sense or whatever you want to call it, he gets to the ball. He only has average speed, but everything else about his play is way above average.”
Though recruited by such schools as Louisiana Tech and Texas Christian University, Fontenot entered the workforce after high school and is married to Cheryl Jones. Making their home in St. Amant, they have three children: Larson, McCade and Jaron. He enjoys watching his boys play sports and fishing. He has worked at Eatel, now called Rev, for 30 years.
Natalie Marie Landry
A versatile three-sport star, Landry was a celebrated two-time Class 5A All-State outfielder in softball (2011, 2012). She also earned three-time All-District and All-Parish honors, and two-time Baton Rouge All-Metro selection.
Her contributions as a team player helped lead the Jackets to three state softball tournaments and the state runner-up title in 2010.
Her performance in the LHSAA All-Star softball game resulted in the MVP award. Her AAU team, Chaos, won the AAU World Series title in 2011.
Landry’s softball stats include batting .415 and hitting 27 RBIs. She received Academic All-State laurels as a senior.
Landry lettered three years in track and was ranked sixth in the state in the 55-meter hurdles as a freshman. She anchored the 400- and 800-meter relays, and was parish champion in the 100-meter dash.
Rounding out her high school sports was volleyball. She was a two-year letterman and received the Most Blocks Award as a senior.
Receiving a full softball scholarship to Northwestern State University, Landry continued to excel. She started and appeared in 51 games as a freshman, getting 44 hits (including a nine-game streak), 10 doubles and seven homers.
Majoring in criminal justice, she graduated in 2016. Landry enjoys gardening and interior design, and has coached at Zachary High School as an assistant in softball. She is director of the Mother’s Day Out program at First United Methodist Church in Denham Springs.
Marla Dee Rancher-Langlois
Rancher-Langlois, better known as Dee, was a versatile four-year softball star, earning District MVP laurels in 1995 for her play as both a pitcher and second baseman.
She garnered both Academic and Athletic Honorable Mention All-State. She was named second team All-District as a freshman, first-team All-District as a utility player as a sophomore, and second-team All-District her junior year at second base.
She helped lead the Jackets to four straight district titles and was described by Hall of Fame coach Robbie Spangler as “both very coachable and very versatile. … She’s the best second baseman I’ve ever seen.”
Rancher-Langlois earned a softball scholarship to Southeastern, where she was a four-year starter and named to All Louisiana, All Southland Conference, and All South Region teams as a senior (1999). That season, she batted .405 with 45 RBIs and 10 home runs.
Rancher-Langlois set university records for most hits in a season (68), most RBIs in a game (7), total bases in a season (117), most extra base hits in a season (27), and most career home runs (13).
During her tenure with the Lions, she was also a part-time pitcher with a career 12-12 record and 3.46 ERA.
Graduating from Southeastern in 2001 with a major in special education, she went on to earn a master's in special education and educational diagnostician. She is now an individualized education program facilitator with Livingston Parish schools.
She enjoys cooking, riding horses, working in her yard and fishing. She has three children, Malorie, Macie and Rancher, who nominated her for the Hall of Fame.