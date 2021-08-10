A Livingston Parish man who could not swim drowned in a tubing accident on the Bogue Chitto River and three others were rescued in the same incident, Washington Parish Sheriff's officials said.
Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley said the man died while on a tubing trip with friends near the Highway 437 bridge on Aug. 9. Three other people were rescued by deputies responding to the scene after the drowning was reported.
The man's body was recovered the same day and his name has not been released by authorities per the family's request.
Two other people have died this summer in tubing accidents on the Amite River. Some officials blame recent heavy rainfall and hidden debris clogging the waterway, along with fast-moving undertows pulling people below the surface.
A Jefferson Parish man also drowned earlier in the month while swimming in the Bogue Chitto near the state park off Highway 25, south of Franklinton, Haley said. Like the Livingston man, he did not know how to swim either.
Authorities found his body downstream from the park after a three day search. Haley declined to release his name.
Southeast Louisiana Underwater Search and Recovery in Slidell assisted WPSO in their search, using sonar to help find the victims.
Sheriff Randy Seal offered condolences to the families in a statement and warned people of the dangers of the river.
“I cannot over-emphasize how dangerous the river can be,” Sheriff Randy Seal said. “Anyone venturing in or on the river should be able to swim and always wear a life jacket, even if floating on a tube or riding in a boat."