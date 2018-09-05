THURSDAY
Washi Tape School Supplies: 5 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Pirate Island: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. A pirate-themed event with games and a craft.
Prime Time: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Painted Pallet Vintage Junkie Workshop: 6 p.m., Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Using acrylic paint and wood repurposed from pallets, learn how to make a custom sign. Class fee is $50, $45 for ACLP members. artslivingston.org.
FRIDAY
General Knowledge Trivia: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Wiggle Worms Music and Movement: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.
Book Babies: 10:30 a.m., Watson Branch Library.
SATURDAY
Pony Tales: 10:30 a.m., South Branch Library.
SUNDAY
Carter House Open House: 2 p.m., Carter Plantation, 30325 Carter Cemetery Road, Springfield. During the tour, hear some of the history of the house as well as previous residents. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted free. Adults will be charged a fee of $5.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Computer Basics: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class is for those who have little to no experience with computers. Turning on the computer, using the keyboard and mouse, and basic computer terms are covered.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Cry Out America: 11:45 a.m., Livingston Parish Council Chambers, 20355 Government Blvd., Livingston. The public is encouraged to attend to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in 2001 and to remember the nation in prayer.
Free Flu Shots: 4 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Random Fandom — Tabletop Games: 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Wild Crafts: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Cookbook Challenge: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Small Business Consulting: 9 a.m., Main Branch Library. Receive private, one-hour consulting sessions in areas including business plans, advertising plans, inventory control, financial projections, cost analysis and much more.
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
SEPT. 13
Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Free Flu Shots: 3 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Feeding Young Minds: 5 p.m., South Branch Library.
Family Fun Fest — Pour Painting: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.
Prime Time: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Wild Crafts: 5:30 p.m. Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
ONGOING
The Way of Water Exhibit: 10 a.m., Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummel St., Denham Springs. This natural resource plays a vital role in the community — bringing both life and sometimes destruction. On display through Sept. 22. artslivingston.org.