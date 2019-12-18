The Ann Fairfax Chapter of the Children of the American Revolution met Nov. 17.
In addition to the regular business session, the children painted Kindness Rocks to be placed in areas where other people will find them. Most carried a message such as “smile” or “I heart you.” Some painted pictures on the rocks.
Attending the meeting were Michael Dunlap and his father, Chad Dunlap, of Denham Springs; Alexander and Samuel Charette, of Port Allen; Andrew Thibodeaux, of Port Allen; and Senior President Sue Badeaux. Members Elliott, Oliver, and baby Isaac Tubbs arrived late to the meeting because of an out of town trip. Elliott and Oliver painted rocks with the others. Guests included Heather Underwood, her children Scarlett and Orion, and Zoey Jones.
The group will meet again Jan. 19.
The club has two new members, Grace and Molly Tyler, making for seven new members in 2019. It has two applications under review. Contact Sue Badeaux, senior president of the Ann Fairfax Chapter, at suebado@cox.net for information.