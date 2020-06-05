Due to the threat of Tropical Storm Cristobal, sandbags will be available at Sidney Hutchinson Park beginning the afternoon of June 5 until dark in the parking area by the ballfields off of Ballpark Road. There will be a 25 bag per household limit. Residents will fill their own bags.
Sandbags available at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
