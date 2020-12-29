LIVINGSTON — The Northside Elementary pre-K program has been named a Top 10-rated early childhood education site, according to the Louisiana Department of Education’s 2019-2020 performance profile report. At the same time, five other parish early childhood education sites received the state’s top excellent rating.
The department’s report is a rating system for all publicly funded early childhood and Pre-K providers in the state, akin to annual school performance scores for those systems serving older students. The state rates providers as excellent, high proficient, proficient, approaching proficient or unsatisfactory. About 200 providers of the more than 1,500 across the state received the highest ranking of excellent, meaning they received an average score of a 6 or higher on a scale of 1 to 7.
Northside Elementary received an excellent rating of 6.53 — the state’s fifth-highest rating, tying for the No. 8 ranking. The school scored high in emotional support (6.85) and classroom organization support (6.83).
“We are proud of the growth we are seeing across our district in our early childhood classes,” Supervisor of Instruction Stacey Milton said. “In addition to Northside Elementary, our programs at Eastside Elementary, Freshwater Elementary and Seventh Ward Elementary all earned excellent ratings for a second year in a row. And according to the latest 2019-2020 performance profile results, Denham Springs Elementary and Lewis Vincent Elementary are now added to the list of excellent-rated sites.”
Milton noted that another 18 early childhood education sites across Livingston Parish scored in the high proficiency category, nearing the highly coveted excellent rating.
“Through collaboration and professional development focused on a more blended learning environment this year, our teachers are continuing to work hard in providing a high-quality education for our youngest learners to prepare them for kindergarten and beyond,” she said.
The Top 10 Pre-K providers include traditional K-12 public schools and private centers, and the publicly funded enrollment at the top 10 varies for each site from less than 10 children to 39. The list includes:
- Treasures From Heaven Childcare and Learning (6.66), City of Baker
- Peabody Magnet High School (6.65), Rapides Parish
- Jesse Owens Elementary School (6.65), Vermilion Parish
- Reeves High School (6.57), Allen Parish
- Wee Learners’ Day Care Center (6.57), East Carroll Parish
- S.J. Montgomery Elementary School (6.55), Lafayette Parish
- Julia B. Maitland School (6.55), St. Mary Parish
- Martial F. Billeaud Sr. Elementary (6.53), Lafayette Parish
- Northside Elementary (6.53), Livingston Parish
- Woodlake Elementary (6.53), St. Tammany Parish
The state established a unified statewide early childhood quality rating and improvement system in 2015, and each publicly funded child care center, Head Start center and school serving children birth to 5 years in Louisiana receives a performance profile that includes a rating based on classroom observations to measure adult-child interactions.
Consideration is given to aspects like how well a teacher supports the emotional development of children, whether the teacher provides for a variety of experiences that support a child’s cognitive development, and whether the teacher is exposing children to early language supports, according to the state report.
Overall scores are an average of those for subcategories: emotional support, classroom organization, instructional support, emotional and behavioral support, and engaged support for learning. Not all schools received scores in all five categories, which depend on the age level they serve.
Each site's performance profile, which can be found at www.louisianaschools.com, also includes information on the percentage of certified teachers, curriculum quality and more. Early childhood networks, like school districts, also receive profiles or ratings.