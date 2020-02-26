seventhward.jpg

Homeroom teachers at Seventh Ward Elementary selected students for showing exceptional cooperation in class. Students honored include, from left, back row, Sofia Ozuna, Carter Wickwire, Nalaya Garrison, Ryleigh Cook, Aniley Strahan and Christian Urbona; and front row, Brooke Bass, Dean Estep, Remi Sweat, Luke Reda and Cooper Morgan; and not pictured, Van Moreau, Gracie Rabb and Kate Dispensire.

 Provided photo

Homeroom teachers at Seventh Ward Elementary recently honored selected students for showing exceptional cooperation in class. 

View comments