With two weeks to go before the LHSAA’s Division IV championship swimming meet, the Holden High girls swimming team is undaunted in embracing its role as the underdog in this David vs. Goliath parallel. However, for the Rockets, the goal is not to slay the giant.
One of only a handful of Class B schools that field a swim team, Holden’s five-person squad is at the short end of a numbers game that favors the larger 1A and 2A teams who will make up the bulk of the squads competing at the championship meet. The coronavirus pandemic has been an added hurdle as the Rockets try to reach qualifying times for the meet.
“Its been a rough season,” junior team leader Hannah Hirstius said. “This year has been a little off, but it happens. After COVID, things got messed up because swimming is one of those sports where you need to do it every day. It's just not going to be the same.”
Hirstius, the only Rocket to qualify for state in an individual event last season, has already posted state qualifying times in four events; the 100-yard freestyle, the 100- backstroke, the 100- breast stroke and the 50- freestyle. Hirstius’ strongest events are in distance freestyle, but she has yet to swim those events this season.
Hirstius finished fourth in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle at the 2019 state meet, and will likely qualify in those events again if she chooses to do so. If not, she will have decisions to make. Swimmers are limited to two individual events, and can enter as many as four including relays.
Relay events would include Hirstius and teammates Kathryn Cornett, Olivia Barnes, Jewelie Green and Cali Green, but those races were off limits in the early part of the season due to coronavirus restrictions. The Rockets were finally able to swim relays at last weekend’s Capital City Swim League championships, and the results were encouraging.
The Rockets, who competed in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays at last year’s state meet, posted times that were close to those they put up at that meet. Of note, Saturday’s 400 time of 5 minutes, 37.64 seconds was roughly two seconds off their 2019 mark.
“I don’t know how this is going to play out because I don’t know how the other teams are doing,” Hirstius said of the Rockets relay qualifying chances. “I don’t know how to compare our team to others, but I see an improvement. I’m very proud of my team.”
Improvement has been a common occurrence for Hirstius since her first encounter with a friend’s backyard pool at age eight. She was unable to swim that day, but has made strides ever since, particularly in the last six years while swimming with the Crawfish Aquatics club in Baton Rouge.
“I didn’t start getting really good until I was 11,” Hirstius said. “It took time for me to figure it out because I was so new at it.”
Now in her third year competing at Holden, Hirstius has focused on helping her teammates figure things out. It has brought her satisfaction as the team has improved.
“In my opinion, all of our seasons have been very successful,” she said. “In my freshman year, only one of my teammates had experience swimming, but the others have been doing it ever since. Its only a seasonal thing for them so it's not like they practice year-round like I do, but I’ve seen amazing improvement in all of them.”
It's improvement that Hirstius hopes will carry the Rockets to new achievements as they set their sights on the state meet.