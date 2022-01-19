Ross Kinchen has been appointed to the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. His appointment began in late December to fill an unexpired term.
Trey Sanders, 2021 chamber board chair said, “Ross has the drive and background that makes him a great representative of the business community. As founder and CEO of his business, The Kinchen Group, Ross has developed his own business model that is innovative and exemplifies the entrepreneur spirit. He understands what it’s like to be a business owner.”
The Kinchen Group is a one-stop land surveying, property management and real estate consulting firm in Albany. Besides his role as CEO of the firm, Kinchen serves as the planning and zoning chair for Albany and as a member of the Livingston Parish Master Planning Committee representing District 9. He holds a seat on the Livingston Young Professionals leadership council.
“The story of how Ross became engaged with the chamber is a good one. As a seeker of professional opportunities, Ross knew the importance of engaging with the business leaders of the parish. We are always on the lookout for those who have the best interest of business and the parish as a priority. He brings the Albany point of view and contributes to chamber goals of parish wide inclusion,” April Wehrs, chamber president, said.
Kinchen has served as chair of the Livingston Young Professionals program, committee member of the Litter Free LP initiative for the Albany community and as an associate chamber board member. He is a graduate of the Leadership Livingston program and was a Livingston Future 5 honoree.
“The past four years of involvement with the chamber has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career and has played a big role in my professional development and connections," Kinchen said. "Without a doubt, the Livingston Parish Chamber is one of the most organized, successful, interactive chambers in the state."