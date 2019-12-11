LIVINGSTON — Four Livingston Parish elementary schools — Eastside, Freshwater, Northside and Seventh Ward — have earned a spot on the state’s honor roll as a result of high performances during the 2018-19 school year in their early childhood programs, according to a report released by the Louisiana Department of Education.
This is the second year in a row for the early childhood classes at Eastside and Northside to receive the honor. According to the released scores, Northside earned the third highest score in the state among all prekindergarten sites evaluated.
The schools were recognized in the Excellence category, which is the state’s highest rating on the school’s annual performance evaluation. The state report said 113 schools statewide earned the top rating.
Also the Livingston Parish Early Childhood Community Network had the Scribbles & Giggles Learning Center, a child-care partner in the network, recognized on the Birth-to-3 Honor Roll for its performance in early childhood program quality as measured by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education performance standards.
Livingston Parish Elementary Supervisor of Instruction Stacey Milton, who oversees the district’s early childhood programs, said the state’s overall performance ratings were based on classroom observations of the interactions between teachers and children. The ratings can be found in the education department’s School and Center Find, which also displays information about the level of training teachers have, the quality of curriculum that is used in each classroom and the teacher-to-student classroom ratio.
She said Livingston Parish Public Schools offers 61 early childhood classes to at-risk pre-K students at 24 different school sites, which is an increase from last year’s 56 classes.
“Our early childhood teachers do a phenomenal job preparing our youngest learners for kindergarten and beyond,” Milton said. "This is the fourth year our pre-K teachers have used a rigorous Tier I curriculum that is recognized by the state. This past year, we really focused on increasing the instructional support domain by offering concentrated professional development for our teachers and paraprofessionals. The knowledge gained through these efforts is reflected in our increased scores, which shows our early childhood children are surpassing the overall state average.
“We are excited to have doubled the number of classes being recognized with an Excellent rating. It is encouraging to know that of the 24 early childhood sites in the parish, 18 were rated High Proficient and are on the path to reaching an Excellent rating. We are looking forward to increasing our overall network performance score this year while continuing our high standards for quality early childhood education in our schools, childcare programs, and Head Start programs."